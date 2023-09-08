I Haven’t Needed a Diaper Bag in Years But Still Use This Sleek, Stylish One on the Regular (Plus, 5 Lookalikes Under $50)

I think most people will agree with me that diaper changes are probably one of the least enjoyable aspects of parenting. I realized this after my first projectile diaper blowout while changing my daughter’s diaper when she was literally four days old. But what I liked even less than diaper changing, were diaper bags that looked a little too cute and cuddly. Don’t get me wrong, I totally get that some people love fluffy diaper bags covered in teddy bears, baby ducks, and bunnies—but that’s never been my thing. And as a result, when I added a diaper bag to my baby registry, it was a low-profile gray Skip Hop tote bag. 

Fast forward to today and I’m firmly out of the diaper changing stage. But these days, diaper bags have come a long way and no longer look like stereotypical baby gear. For example, Jujube is a parenting brand that offers a wide array of diaper bags that are so fashionable, I’ve used them as carry-ons when traveling, and as my laptop-slash-work bag when I’m in the office. So, if you’re looking for a diaper bag that looks less like a diaper bag and more like a cool weekender or backpack, consider these two Jujube styles—plus five lookalikes that are under $50. 

Jujube Classic Backpack 

Jujube CLASSIC BACKPACK TAUPE

Jujube

Backpacks for diaper bags have been trending for a while, and this one from Jujube is a nice option that I use as a carry-on when I fly. It features a large 21-liter volume and two main interior compartments. Keep in mind that I’m out of the diaper stage. So when I use it, I put my 15-inch MacBook Pro in the thinner back compartment and use the main compartment for my other essentials and tech gear. However, the roomy interior pockets are plenty large enough to store diapers and other baby must-haves for when you’re on the go. 

Jujube CLASSIC BACKPACK TAUPE

Jujube

I also like that there are two large side exterior pockets designed to hold baby bottles—or in my case water bottles. And while I don’t need them, it comes with a cushioned changing pad and clip-on straps so you can sling it over your stroller handle. Another nice feature is that this material is incredibly durable and the bag is machine washable. The exterior is made from sturdy twill polyester that’s stain-resistant (which is necessary, since I have the taupe colorway), and the interior is treated to resist odor-causing bacteria. It also has 15 storage pockets and a reinforced padded ergonomic top handle for quick grab-and-go moments (like pulling it out of an overhead airplane bin). 

To buy: Jujube Classic Backpack; $175 jujube.com

Jujube Utility-Strap Tote 

Jujube UTILITY-STRAP TOTE BLACK

Jujube

The Utility-Strap Tote is my go-to bag when I’m headed to the office. It’s incredibly roomy and still features the signature soft pink interior lining—which makes finding items easier! What I really like about this bag is that it has a removable spacious interior compartment (which also easily accommodates my 15-inch MacBook Pro). As with the Classic Backpack, you get very large interior pockets designed with diapers in mind. Meanwhile the two side pockets are intended for baby bottles. 

Jujube UTILITY-STRAP TOTE BLACK

Jujube

You’ll note that this bag comes with a removable clip-on pacifier case—but I usually keep my charging cable in there. And while I don’t use it, there’s a removable and adjustable messenger strap if you prefer to use this bag as a crossbody or shoulder bag. I find it’s unnecessary since the two main straps are padded and have a total drop length of 10 inches, which is more than sufficient even with the heavier load I’m carting around. This model comes with 12 storage pockets, is machine washable, has a stain resistant exterior, a lining treated to resist odor-causing bacteria, and a removable cushioned changing pad. 

To buy: Jujube Utility-Strap Tote; $160 jujube.com

I’m a huge fan of these two Jujube bags, even though I got them long after diapers were in my rear view mirror. Despite their utility both in and out of the diaper change years, I totally get that these might fall into the splurge category for some parents or gift givers. So, here are a few similar picks that are just as sleek and sophisticated—for under $50. 

Mokaloo Diaper Bag Backpack

Amazon Mokaloo Diaper Bag Backpack, Large Baby Bag, Multi-functional Travel Back Pack

Amazon

To buy: Mokaloo Diaper Bag Backpack, $29 with on-site coupon amazon.com

Lekebaby Diaper Bag Tote

Amazon Lekebaby Diaper Bag Tote Purse Satchel Diaper Messenger

Amazon

To buy: Lekebaby Diaper Bag Tote, $45 with on-site coupon amazon.com

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack

Amazon RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack, Multifunction Travel Back Pack

Amazon

To buy: Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack, $35 (was $44) amazon.com

Qwreoia Diaper Bag Backpack with USB Charging Port

Amazon QWREOIA Diaper Bag Backpack with USB Charging Port Stroller Straps and Insulated Pocket,army military Travel Nappy Backpack

Amazon

To buy: Qwreoia Diaper Bag Backpack with USB Charging Port, $35 (was $40) with on-site coupon amazon.com

BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack

Amazon BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack, Unisex Bags with Changing Pad, Pacifier Case & Stroller Straps, Multifunction Waterproof Travel Back Pack

Amazon

To buy: BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack, $37 (was $80) amazon.com

