ICYMI it's National Nutrition and Sleep Awareness Month, and to help bring more awareness to building healthy eating and sleeping habits starting with the smallest members of our families, Jennifer Garner's Once Upon a Farm has teamed up with beloved kids' PJ brand Little Sleepies for a super fresh collection that's sure to sell out as soon as it drops.

The Once Upon a Farm x Little Sleepies collaboration includes buttery soft PJs, a custom pouch cooler, limited-edition Once Upon a Farm bundles, and the sweetest fruit and veggie loveys (we're partial to the strawberry one ourselves). The limited-edition collection will be available to shop starting March 20 at 9 a.m. PST.

To buy: Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Zippy Pajamas $34; littlesleepies.com; Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Two-Piece Toddler Long-Sleeve Pajamas $34; littlesleepies.com



The whimsical collection also gives right back to the community. A portion of every purchase from the Once Upon a Farm x Little Sleepies collaboration will be donated to Once Upon a Farm’s A Million Meals x Save the Children program, which delivers nutritious meals to food insecure kids around the nation. More specifically, any time anyone scoops up one of the limited-edition Little Sleepies variety packs (which are currently 25% off), Once Upon a Farm will donate five healthy meals to the aforementioned programs.

To buy: Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Limited Edition Variety Pack $79.01 (was $105.35) with code SLEEPNUTRITION; onceuponafarm.com

Garner, Once Upon a Farm's co-founder, exclusively explains to Parents just why this partnership was important to her. "Research suggests that the importance of sleep is right up there with nutrition and exercise to optimize your child’s health—and any parent knows that sleep, exercise and nutrition go hand in hand for plain old sanity," she says. "We believe healthy habits and cozy nighttimes can be fun and exciting."

Avocados, pineapples, berries, beets and more all play together on vibrant green pajamas, bibs, and more so little ones can eat their veggies—and wear them too. Parents can pair the adorable sleepwear with some delicious Once Upon a Farm pouches so little ones have full happy tummies and (hopefully) long restful sleeps.

Here are some more of our favorite finds from the new Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm collection:

Matching Pajamas

As Garner says, "Little Sleepies signature jammies—the softest ever—decorated with Once Upon a Farm’s celebration of farm fresh goodness? The only way to kick this up would be matching with your little ones!"

To buy: Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Toddler Short-Sleeve PJs $34; littlesleepies.com; Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Women's PJ Top $28; littlesleepies.com; Women's PJ Pants $32; littlesleepies.com

Little Sleepies Cooler Pouch

These adorable cooler pouches are ideal for when you're planning on taking one of the delicious no sugar added cold-pressed Once Upon a Farm pouches on the go. They'll keep them cold longer and hardly take up any more space than the pouch itself (aka you can just toss it in your purse.)

To buy: Little Sleepies Limited Edition Cooler Pouch $11.99; onceuponafarm.com

Strawberry Lovey

If they sleep with an adorable fruit every night will they grow up loving it forever? Either way, this strawberry lovey scores major awww points. Bonus points for being brightly colored enough to find in the dark. And if veggies are more your jam, the broccoli version is pretty darn cute too.

To buy: Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Strawberry Lovey $24; littlesleepies.com

Fruits & Veggies Bib

What better way to start a baby on fruits and veggies than to protect their sweet clothes with, well, more fruits and veggies?

To buy: Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Bandana Bib $12; littlesleepies.com

Cloud Blanket

If you've never wrapped yourself up in one of these insanely soft Cloud Blankets before, you're missing out. Made of custom-milled bamboo viscose, the triple-layered blanket is pretty much as cozy as it gets.

To buy: Little Sleepies x Once Upon a Farm Cloud Blanket $68; littlesleepies.com



This bundle makes a great gift for any parent with a baby about to start solids or who just want nutritious snacks for their kids of any age—or even as a snack for adults. It comes with 16 pouches, 8 meals and the limited edition cooler pouch.

While Garner says her favorite Once Upon a Farm flavor "changes day to day," her go-tos are Mama Bear Blueberry and Oh My Mega Veggie. (And as someone who just had an Oh My Mega Veggie for her adult snack today, I'd have to agree.)

To buy: Little Sleepies Limited Edition Baby Bundle $87.41 (was $116.55) with code SLEEPNUTRITION; onceuponafarm.com

As parents, getting kids to eat healthy can often feel like a never-ending battle, but the seasoned mom of three advises frustrated parents of picky eaters to not "get hung up on how the veggies make their way into your kids."

"I always have a plate of veggies cut up on the counter when I am finishing dinner," she reveals. "It's gone by the time we sit down... Whatever you do, don’t make dinnertime stressful. Offer a variety and model trying new things—even if you take a bite and don’t like it—trying is the goal."



