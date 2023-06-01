The other night, my husband and I took our five kids out to a restaurant. They all claimed to be starving—except for the two little ones, who were immediately ready to leave the instant we asked them to sit in—gasp—chairs for more than 20 seconds.

Orders of a personal cheese pizza, two chicken tenders, chicken and mashed potatoes, and pasta alfredo later, and no parent reading this will be even 1% shocked to learn that we took home five boxes of barely-touched food costing well over $50. And so went another night out to eat that started with high hopes, and ended with this mom lamenting how we would be millionaires if we hadn’t wasted money on restaurant fare for our brood over the years.

I also couldn’t help but think about how wasteful we’ve been. The likelihood of my kids agreeing to eat their leftovers before they go bad is akin to them suddenly volunteering to clean up their toys without being asked.

Given our rampant squandering of mac ‘n cheese and chicken nuggets over the past decade, a mom on TikTok caught my attention. She creates content using the handle @unbreakablemomma and posted a viral video about her cost-effective hack for bringing her son to a restaurant,

Her approach to saving money and avoiding food waste is simple: She packs her own kids’ meals when her family goes out to eat. Not only is this hack wallet-friendly, but as she asserts in her roughly one-minute video, her kid gets to start snacking the second they sit down. Because, let’s acknowledge a universal truth about kids: They don’t wait patiently for, well, anything, let alone for a server to take their order, submit it to the kitchen, prepare the meal, and deliver it to the table.

As the prepared parent explains in her TikTok, she always pre-packages a balanced meal for her munchkin, which includes sliced fruit, a sandwich—with the bread crusts cut off of course—and mild cheddar cheese cubes. To be fair, the mom also notes that she allows her child to order a “takeout treat” which will be chocolate milk in most cases.

Not surprisingly, the bold move of skipping the obligatory $10 breaded tenders with a side of fries or fruit made some people as angry as when their salad comes to the table with the cheese they specifically asked their server to exclude. Commenters called the mom “rude” and “wrong.” They basically accused her hack of packing a mini-meal for a small fry unthinkable—unless her child has severe food allergies.

Plenty of folks pointed out that bringing outside food is insulting to a restaurant server—and oftentimes frowned upon, if not expressly forbidden, by restaurant management. But the original poster claimed in the comments section that she used to be a server and wouldn’t have minded if a parent packed their child’s own food. Someone else wrote that as a server, they couldn’t count how many times they threw away untouched kids' meals. I’m guessing at least half of them were from my family.

Some other comments were more supportive calling BYO food "genius," and "brilliant." One commenter put it like this, "You're obviously a mom that not only knows her child but knows what's best for them! Most importantly they're eating. Ignore the haters!"

Ultimately, this mom’s TikTok sparked a fiery debate over whether bringing food for your kids to restaurants is savvy or slanderous. But here’s what I’m left with: No matter which side of the issue you fall on, can we all just agree that taking kids out to eat is pretty much always a struggle? I’m trying to think of a time when all my kids cleaned their plates without complaint and I walked away from a restaurant thinking, “Wow, what a deal!” or “That went smoothly.”

On the outside chance that my family dining experience isn’t causing me to break out in a cold sweat over the chaos of my son making a “potion” with his lemonade and 85 sugar and ketchup packets, or how I need to get a second job to pay for all the pizza my toddler is trying to fit under the table, I’m usually feeling sorry for another parent who is hyperventilating as their kiddo tests out how far their noodles can fly across the dining room.

One solution could be to never go out to eat until your kids are in college. But then they miss out on the valuable lessons that can be learned in a restaurant setting, such as how to behave themselves in public and use their manners. Another solution—sharing a meal or letting your kids eat off your plate.

Bottom line: We’re all trying to survive moment-by-moment when we take our kids to a restaurant. Whatever we do in the name of keeping the peace and preserving our bank accounts should be forgiven, no? That includes BYO meals for your kiddos.

