Spring is just around the corner and you know what that means: it’s iced coffee season. Well technically, if you ask my opinion, every season is iced coffee season, but one could very well argue that a nice cup of cold brew just hits differently when it’s warm outside.

If the mother figure in your life—or yourself—are iced coffee lovers, you may want to check out this Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker. It brews perfect cold brew or iced tea at the touch of a literal button and as a bonus, it’s on serious sale for over $30 off right now. And in case it wasn't obvious, would be a great last-minute Mother's Day gift.

To buy: Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker $49.95 (was $79.99); amazon.com

Cold brew is a notoriously complicated process that usually takes at least 24 hours to “ripen.” And while that might be the traditional method, this little electric coffee pot takes that process from 24 hours to a mere 20 minutes.

The Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker, brought to us by the makers of the Instant Pot, uses “flash extract” technology that allows it to deliver true cold brew coffee without the long wait time or any heating process. All you have to do is add your own ground coffee (the manufacturers recommend a medium to coarse grind for best results) and hit the brew button on the touchscreen, and voila, the sweet relief of cold caffeine is on its way.

If you're more of an iced tea person, you can also use the brewer with loose-leaf tea to whip up a refreshing batch of iced tea at home with customized strength settings. The brewer also includes a removable 32-ounce glass pitcher so you can enjoy your cold brew or iced tea right away or store it for later. It's also super eay to clean—the entire pitcher, lid, and brewer basket are all dishwasher-safe.

One Amazon shopper who described themselves as a “cold-brewer drinker for years” loved the Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker so much that they "traveled to Vegas with it," and "bought a second one" to keep at their second residence.

And if you’re a Starbucks cold brew aficionado, have no fears, because shoppers say the taste is on par with the real stuff. “Tastes just like Starbucks in my opinion,” reassured another Amazon shopper who described the brewer as "amazing". “This will save me so much money.”

Another reviewer raved at how the machine "makes a consistent, smooth bitterless coffee" and is "so easy to clean," while a happy customer deemed it a "game-changer for my cold brew." And at nearly 40 percent off, we'll definitely be snagging one for the hot months to come—for ourselves and our mom.