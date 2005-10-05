How to Perform CPR

Children Under 1

Check for Responsiveness:

Tap the infant gently and shout to see if she makes a noise or moves. If she doesn't respond, immediately send someone to call 911 (do NOT leave your infant to call 911 until you've performed CPR for at least two minutes).

Check for Breathing:

Lay the baby on her back (if there's any chance the infant has a spinal injury, enlist two people to move the infant to prevent twisting her head or neck). With Baby on her back, lift up her chin with one hand while pushing down on her forehead with the other hand. Look, listen, and feel for breathing. Do this by placing your ear close to your baby's mouth and nose. Listen and feel for breath against your cheek while you watch her chest for any movement.

Perform Rescue Breathing:

If you do not see, hear, or feel your baby breathing, you'll need to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. To do this, cover Baby's mouth and nose gently with your mouth (or you can cover just her nose and hold the mouth shut). Keep the infant's chin lifted and her head tilted back. Give two short breaths (each should take about a second and should make Baby's chest rise). Keep in mind that your baby doesn't need a lot of air -- just a mouthful.

Perfom CPR:

After you've performed two rescue breaths, check Baby for any response (look, listen, and feel for breathing). If she is still nonresponsive, begin chest compressions. To do this, place two fingers on your baby's breastbone, just below the nipples. Make sure not to press at the very end of the breastbone. While keeping one hand on your baby's forehead with her head slightly tilted back (to keep her airway open), give 30 chest compressions with your two fingers. Each time, let Baby's chest rise completely. Your compressions should be very fast and hard with no pauses. Count the compressions quickly ("1, , 3, 4, 5 ... 29, 30, off").

After finishing the 30 compressions, give your baby two more breaths and watch her chest -- it should rise as you puff air into her mouth.

Continue with CPR: 30 chest compressions followed by two breaths, repeating this pattern for about two minutes.

After two minutes of CPR, if your baby still doesn't have normal breath sounds, isn't coughing, and isn't moving, leave and dial 911. Then keep repeating CPR (30 compressions followed by two breaths) until the infant recovers or until help arrives.

If your baby recovers, place her in the recovery position: face down over your arm with her head slightly lower than her body. Support her head and neck with your hand, keeping the mouth and nose clear while you wait for help to arrive.

Children 1 to 8

Check for Responsiveness:

Shake or tap your child gently and shout to see if she moves or makes a sound. If she doesn't respond, send someone to call 911 and retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED), if one is available. Do NOT leave your child to call 911 or retrieve an AED until you've performed CPR for at least two minutes.

Check for Breathing:

Carefully place your child on her back. If there's a chance that she may have a spinal injury, enlist the help of two people to move her to avoid twisting her head and neck. When she is lying down, open her airway by lifting up her chin with one hand and using your other hand to simultaneously push her forehead down. Look, listen, and feel for breathing by placing your ear close to your child's mouth and nose to feel and listen for breath -- simultaneously watch your child's chest for any movement.

Perform Rescue Breathing: If your child is not breathing, cover her mouth tightly with your mouth and pinch her nose closed. Keep her chin lifted and her head tilted back. Give two breaths (each breath should last about a second and should make the child's chest rise).

Perform CPR:

Place the heel of one hand on your child's breastbone, just below the nipples. Make sure your heel is NOT at the very end of the breastbone. Keep your other hand on the child's forehead and be sure to keep her head tilted back. Press down on your child's chest so that it compresses about one-third to one-half the depth of her chest and give 30 compressions. Be sure to let the chest rise completely each time. Your compressions should be fast and hard with no pausing. Count the compressions quickly ("1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ... 29, 30, off").

After finishing the 30 compressions, give the child two more rescue breaths and be sure that the chest rises. Continue with CPR (30 compressions followed by two breaths) for about two minutes. After roughly two minutes, if your child still doesn't have normal breathing, isn't coughing, and still isn't moving, leave your child to call 911. If an AED for children is available, use it now.

Continue performing CPR (30 compressions followed by two breaths) until help arrives or your child recovers.

If your child starts breathing again, help her into the recovery position. To do this, kneel next to her and place the child's arm that is closest to you straight out from the body. Take your child's other arm and help her tuck her hand against her opposite cheek (with the back side of her hand touching her cheek, palm facing you). Grasp and bend the child's far knee and while protecting your child's head with your other hand (on top of your child's hand and against her cheek), gently roll the child toward you by pulling the far knee over to the ground. Then tilt the child's head up slightly to open her airway and make sure that her hand is still tucked under her cheek to keep her head off the ground. Stay close to your child and continue checking her breathing until help arrives.

Children 9 & Over

Note: Rescue breathing and CPR for this age is the same as it would be for an adult.

Check for Responsiveness:

Shake or tap your child gently and shout to see if she moves or makes a sound. If she doesn't respond, send someone to call 911 and retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED), if one is available (even if you have to leave your child).

Carefully place your child on her back. If there's a chance that she may have a spinal injury, enlist the help of two people to move her to avoid twisting her head and neck. When she is lying down, open her airway by using two fingers to lift up her chin and at the same time using your other hand to push her forehead down.

Check for Breathing:

Look, listen, and feel for breathing by placing your ear close to your child's mouth and nose to feel and listen for breath -- simultaneously watch your child's chest for any movement.

Perform Rescue Breathing:

If your child is not breathing or is having difficulties breathing, cover her mouth tightly with your mouth and pinch her nose closed. Keep her chin lifted and her head tilted back. Give two breaths (each breath should last about a second and should make the child's chest rise).

Perform CPR:

Place the heel of one hand on the child's breastbone, just below the nipples. Place the heel of your other hand on top fo the first and lace your fingers together. Position your body direcltly over and above your hands while you kneel next to your child. Give 30 chest compressions. Make sure your compressions are very fast and hard. You should press down about two inches into the chest and after each compression let your child's chest rise completely. Count the compressions quickly ("1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ... 29, 30, off").

After finishing the 30 compressions, give the child two more rescue breaths and be sure that the chest rises.

Continue with CPR (30 compressions followed by two breaths) until the child recovers or until help arrives. If an AED is available, use it as soon as possible.

If your child starts breathing again, help her into the recovery position. To do this, kneel next to her and place the child's arm that is closest to you straight out from the body. Take your child's other arm and help her tuck her hand against her cheek (with the back side of her hand touching her cheek, palm facing you). Grasp and bend the child's far knee and while protecting your child's head with your other hand (on top of your child's hand and against her cheek), gently roll the child towards you by pulling the far knee over to the ground. Then tilt the child's head up slightly to open her airway and make sure that her hand is still tucked under her cheek to keep her head off the ground. Stay close to your child and continue checking her breathing until help arrives.

