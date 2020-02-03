Valentine's Day Pajamas Are the New Christmas Pajamas

Courtesy of Amazon; Getty Images (1)

Everyone loves cozying up in holiday pajamas but, usually, that happens in December. Photos of kids opening gifts in cute Santa or snowflake-themed PJs have become a holiday staple. But Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer isn’t the only holiday PJ star anymore—Cupid has arrived!

Valentine's Day pajamas, like these adorable Hugs & Kisses organic baby pajamas by Burt's Bees Baby, pictured above, are making a move and gaining popularity. According to personal shopping service Jet Black, people are scooping up Valentine's Day pajamas in droves, and not just for the kids. Using Jet Black's unique shopping model, members of the service can text a personal shopper with their request—any request, not just clothing—and the shopper finds the perfect item and delivers it the same day or the next day. All with a pretty bow. Literally, they even gift wrap your item before delivery.

In 2019, 60 percent of Jet Black members requested children's Valentine's Day pajamas and 40 percent have asked for family-themed V-Day jammies! Seriously, what better way to show the family love this year than with super sweet matching jammies? Here are a few of our favorite options.

X's and O's

Give your little one hugs and kisses with these matching sleep pants from Unique Baby!

Love Yourself

Moms can get in on the V-Day action with these super comfy fleece PJs by Angelina.

Littlest Love

Keep those tiny baby toes warm this Valentine's Day with this perfect onesie from Leveret.

Pretty in Pink

These sweet pink Aden + Anais kids PJs are available in sizes 12 months to 2T.

Toddler Love

This long-sleeve pajama set by Amazon Essentials is perfect for chilly February nights and mornings.