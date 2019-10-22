10 Cute Valentine's Movie Picks for Kids of All Ages

By Fiona Tapp
Updated October 22, 2019
To get your little ones prepped for the most romantic holiday of the year, settle down with some heart-shaped cookies and watch one of these parent-approved Valentine's Day movies for kids. Whether you're looking for G-rated, PG, or PG-13, we've got you covered. The best part? You can rent them all from your living room with Amazon Prime.
Beauty and the Beast

Although the rebooted live-action version of Beauty and the Beast is rated PG, the original animated Disney classic is suitable for all. The story teaches kids to look beyond first impressions and the importance of kindness.

Madly Madagascar

All your favorites from the Madagascar movies get together when love potion falls from the sky and high-octane adventures follow.

Gnomeo & Juliet

These little garden gnomes are the star-crossed lovers in a fun (tragedy-free) retelling of Romeo and Juliet.

Winnie The Pooh: A Valentine For You

All your favorite characters from The Hundred Acre Wood try to cure Christopher Robin when he becomes "lovesick."

Sesame Street: Elmo Loves You!

Elmo makes Valentine's cards and talks about emotions in this super sweet video from Sesame Street.

The Princess Bride

This action-packed adventure features swamps, sword fights, giants and evil plots but it's the central love story that propels the film forward and makes it a classic Valentines' movie for kids.

Up

This tearjerker of a movie is incredibly moving and is all about friendship and marriage.

Shrek

There are a lot of important lessons in the movie Shrek including issues of beauty, body acceptance and stereotypes. It ends up being a modern and entirely new happily ever after for the main characters.

10 Things I Hate About You

This reworking of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" starring the late Heath Ledger is a teen romance for smart older kids. There are some story elements parents need to be aware of including excessive drinking and lots of references to sex.

The Fault In Our Stars

This teen love story is about a young couple who both have cancer. Mature subject matter and some swearing means that this romantic movie is suitable for older kids around 14 and up.

