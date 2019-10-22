10 Cute Valentine's Movie Picks for Kids of All Ages
Beauty and the Beast
Although the rebooted live-action version of Beauty and the Beast is rated PG, the original animated Disney classic is suitable for all. The story teaches kids to look beyond first impressions and the importance of kindness.
Madly Madagascar
All your favorites from the Madagascar movies get together when love potion falls from the sky and high-octane adventures follow.
Gnomeo & Juliet
These little garden gnomes are the star-crossed lovers in a fun (tragedy-free) retelling of Romeo and Juliet.
Winnie The Pooh: A Valentine For You
All your favorite characters from The Hundred Acre Wood try to cure Christopher Robin when he becomes "lovesick."
Sesame Street: Elmo Loves You!
Elmo makes Valentine's cards and talks about emotions in this super sweet video from Sesame Street.
The Princess Bride
This action-packed adventure features swamps, sword fights, giants and evil plots but it's the central love story that propels the film forward and makes it a classic Valentines' movie for kids.
Up
This tearjerker of a movie is incredibly moving and is all about friendship and marriage.
Shrek
There are a lot of important lessons in the movie Shrek including issues of beauty, body acceptance and stereotypes. It ends up being a modern and entirely new happily ever after for the main characters.
10 Things I Hate About You
This reworking of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" starring the late Heath Ledger is a teen romance for smart older kids. There are some story elements parents need to be aware of including excessive drinking and lots of references to sex.
The Fault In Our Stars
This teen love story is about a young couple who both have cancer. Mature subject matter and some swearing means that this romantic movie is suitable for older kids around 14 and up.