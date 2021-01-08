5 Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas for Kids

By Anna Helm Baxter
January 08, 2021
Kick off February 14 by serving up exactly kids want every Valentine's Day (all the hearts!) while treating yourself to a delicious breakfast, too.

Bacon-Cheddar Mini Frittatas

Spell out a simple Valentine's Day message with a few breakfast favorites. Here's what we used:

  • L: 4 mini frittatas
  • O: 1 kiwi slice
  • V: 1 frozen waffle (cut into a heart using scissors) and pats of butter (carved into hearts)
  • E: fresh raspberries
You’re-My-Jam Muffins

Simple muffins get a heart-felt twist for February thanks to raspberry fruit spread.

Sheet-Pan Chocolate Hotcakes

To decorate this masterpiece, cut several hearts out of parchment paper then place them on your cooled hotcake and dust lightly with confectioners' sugar. 

Iced Breakfast Buns

Multiple shades of perfect pink glaze take your average bun to Valentine's Day level. Heart-shaped sprinkles aren't required, but definitely advised.

Kiss Me Cakes

How did we get such perfect Xs and Os? A pancake pen! We like the one from Tovolo.

Last-Minute Love!

Try one of these low-lift ideas to make any breakfast heart-licious.

  • Top cereal, yogurt, or Nutella toast with heart sprinkles
  • Make an egg-in-the hole using a large heart-shaped cookie cutter.
  • Carve fruit into hearts, serve them on bamboo skewers, and call them Cupid’s arrows.
  • Stamp heart shapes out of store-bought biscuits, bake, then toss them in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
  • Make hard-boiled eggs the night before but make them heart-shaped!
