18 Cute Valentine Cards for Kids Perfect for Trading at School

By Christin Perry
December 03, 2020
Credit: Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (1); Amazon (1)

From emojis to Fun Dip, Play-Doh to bubbles, the best Valentine's Day cards for kids are so much more than a piece of paper these days. Here are some of our favorite crazy cute and creative Valentine card sets for kids to give to their friends at school this February 14.

Fun Paper Airplanes

Credit: Amazon
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a valentine? You bet it is! These super-cute paper airplanes double as sweet valentines your little one can share with their friends. Cards come with clear instructions for making them into airplanes that actually fly.

Candy Heart Sticker Valentines

Credit: Amazon
What kiddo doesn't like candy hearts? They're cute, fun and oh so sweet (pardon the pun). Send your candy heart lover to school with this sugar-free version that's actually a puffy sticker their friends can keep. Available in a pack of 28, with a few short sentiments to choose from and a variety of pastel colors, these Valentines Day cards for kids are a great choice.

Trendy Emoji Valentines

Credit: Amazon
Emojis are an on-trend choice for Valentine's Day, which makes these cute cards one of our top picksforValentinesDay cards for kids. The set comes with 32 cards, 35 fun stickers and a box for easy collecting on the big day.

Turtles Love Power

Credit: Amazon
There's no better Valentine's day card for kids than these heroes in a half-shell. Your little Valentine will love sharing these with their friends, since each card comes with a cool, mini glowstick.

Stunt Cards for the Win!

Credit: Amazon
If you've ever played tabletop football with those handmade paper triangles, you'll appreciate these cool Valentine's Day cards for kids. The card itself doubles as a stunt card, and it comes with two paper "cars" kids can attempt to flick through the fiery hole. Pretty cool!

Cootie Catcher Valentines

Credit: Amazon
Kids can't get enough of cootie catchers! They're fun because they let kids pick and choose to learn their "fortune" and share the results with their friends. If you're looking for a valentine for your kids to exchange that will lead to hours of fun, this is the one for you!

Mini Bubbles Valentines

Credit: Amazon
These adorable Valentines are perfect for preschoolers. With sweet, friendly characters and even a small vial of their very own bubbles, little cupids are sure to line up for these Valentines Day cards for preschoolers.

Fun with Play-Doh

Credit: Amazon
Here's another perfect Valentine's Day card for preschoolers. Each colorful card comes with a small pot of Play-Doh, perfect for developing important fine motor skills. And having fun, of course!

Star Wars Valentines

Credit: Amazon
The force will be with your little on this Valentines Day when they hand out these amazing Star Wars valentines. This pack of 28 cards comes with enough lollipops to pass around.

Grumpy Cat Giggles

Credit: Amazon
These Valentine's Day cards for kids featuring Grumpy Cat are sure to be a hit. This cranky feline is featured in several different full-color poses on this set of 32 cards—they’re guaranteed to get a giggle out of boys and girls alike. 

Fun Dip Valentines

Credit: Amazon
One thing’s for sure: the whole class will go crazy over these Fun Dip Valentines Day cards for kids. The pouch doubles as a card with space to write to and from, and each comes with an edible dipping stick.

Llama Love Notes

Credit: Amazon
Help your little ones stay on trend this Valentines Day when you choose these adorable llama  Valentine’s Day cards for kids. What’s more, each card comes with five mini erasers in the shape of a llama. So cute!

Candy Holder Valentines

Credit: Amazon
If your little one is allowed to give out candy on Valentines Day, consider these adorable, heart-shaped candy holders that double as Valentine's day cards for kids. These three-inch plastic hearts come with small valentine’s tags and even a roll of thread for easy assembly.

Scratch Art Valentines

Credit: Amazon
We love Valentine's Day cards that double as a fun activity. That's just what you'll get when you opt for these colorful butterfly scratch art cards. Each card comes with a fun graphic kids can scratch off using the included wooden stick.

Funny Food Valentines

Credit: Amazon
Sweet, colorful and hilarious is the best way to describe these food-inspired Valentines day cards for kids. Taco ‘bout fun!

Love Bug Valentines

Credit: Amazon
Bug loving kiddos will take pride in trading these super cute Valentines. Each one features a drawing of a bug jar with a sweet sentiment, along with a plastic bug perfect for trading.

Scratch & Sniff Kittens

These adorable strawberry-scented cards feature puppies and kittens—perfect for your animal lover this Valentine's Day. This pack of 28 cards comes with three unique designs.

Mushy Monsters

Credit: Amazon
What’s better than these totally adorable monsters? Maybe the fact that they pop out into little monster bookmarks! With kid-friendly colors like pink, purple and aqua, these happy creatures will make those reading sessions all the more enjoyable.

