14 Valentine’s Day Treats for the Family

By Jackie Plant, Fraya Berg, and Anna Helm Baxter
Updated October 24, 2019
Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved ones to some of these sweet, delicious, and easy desserts.
Lip Smackers

Tina Rupp
Little kids will gobble up these goofy gelatin kisses. They're the perfect party treat!

(Let's Make) Whoopie Pies

Tina Rupp
Short on time? Buy Dutch-cocoa cookies, and all you need to make is the fluffy filling for these Valentine treats.

Meringue Kisses

Tina Rupp
These pretty, colorful dessert puffs will melt in your mouth.

Friendship Cookies

Tina Rupp
Make all three shades of dough for a truly multicultural treat.

Love Bites

Tina Rupp
Our tiny heart-shape shortbread cookies are buttery-good.

Hearty Hot Chocolate

Tina Rupp
We gave a cool twist to this winter classic by whipping it with ice.

Makes: 3 to 4 glasses

Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts

Tina Rupp
We filled mini pie shells with low-fat yogurt and fresh fruit.

Cupid Cake

Tina Rupp
This pretty pink cake is fast, easy—and incredibly good.

Makes: 18 servings

Sprinkle of Love Cake

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Freeze-dried fruit, processed into a powder, is a delicious dye-free way to add color to the frosting.

I Love You Berry Much Piggy Sundaes

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Turn these pink piggies into brown bears by using chocolate ice cream and wafers.

Bananas-For-You Milkshakes

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Frozen strawberries or even dragon fruit can stand in for the raspberries. If you use strawberries, swap in strawberry ice cream.

Hugs and Kisses Loaded Cookies

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Using store- bought dough and frosting makes these over-the-top treats a cinch to assemble.

Heart Ice Cream Sandwich

Dane Tashima

Using a 3½-inch heart cookie cutter, cut ten hearts out of ten 6-inch store-bought empanada dough rounds. In a bowl combine ¹⁄³ cup brown sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. In a large skillet heat ½ cup vegetable oil over medium heat. Add 4 empanada hearts and cook until golden. Remove to a paper towel and sprinkle with some of the sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining hearts. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet; freeze for 30 minutes. Top one heart with ¼ cup strawberry ice cream. Drizzle with 1 tsp. dulce de leche and top with a second heart. Return to the freezer and repeat with remaining hearts. Makes 5 sandwiches.

