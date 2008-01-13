14 Valentine’s Day Treats for the Family
Lip Smackers
Little kids will gobble up these goofy gelatin kisses. They're the perfect party treat!
(Let's Make) Whoopie Pies
Short on time? Buy Dutch-cocoa cookies, and all you need to make is the fluffy filling for these Valentine treats.
Meringue Kisses
These pretty, colorful dessert puffs will melt in your mouth.
Friendship Cookies
Make all three shades of dough for a truly multicultural treat.
Love Bites
Our tiny heart-shape shortbread cookies are buttery-good.
Hearty Hot Chocolate
We gave a cool twist to this winter classic by whipping it with ice.
Makes: 3 to 4 glasses
Healthy-Heart Sweet Tarts
We filled mini pie shells with low-fat yogurt and fresh fruit.
Cupid Cake
This pretty pink cake is fast, easy—and incredibly good.
Makes: 18 servings
Sprinkle of Love Cake
Freeze-dried fruit, processed into a powder, is a delicious dye-free way to add color to the frosting.
I Love You Berry Much Piggy Sundaes
Turn these pink piggies into brown bears by using chocolate ice cream and wafers.
Bananas-For-You Milkshakes
Frozen strawberries or even dragon fruit can stand in for the raspberries. If you use strawberries, swap in strawberry ice cream.
Hugs and Kisses Loaded Cookies
Using store- bought dough and frosting makes these over-the-top treats a cinch to assemble.
Heart Ice Cream Sandwich
Using a 3½-inch heart cookie cutter, cut ten hearts out of ten 6-inch store-bought empanada dough rounds. In a bowl combine ¹⁄³ cup brown sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. In a large skillet heat ½ cup vegetable oil over medium heat. Add 4 empanada hearts and cook until golden. Remove to a paper towel and sprinkle with some of the sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining hearts. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet; freeze for 30 minutes. Top one heart with ¼ cup strawberry ice cream. Drizzle with 1 tsp. dulce de leche and top with a second heart. Return to the freezer and repeat with remaining hearts. Makes 5 sandwiches.