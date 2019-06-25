Food & Recipes

Share a special treat with your little sweetheart this Valentine's day with yummy ideas for tasty treats and snacks made with love.

Most Recent

Who Needs Flowers When You Can Have a PICKLE BOUQUET?!

Who Needs Flowers When You Can Have a PICKLE BOUQUET?!

Yes. A pickle bouquet.
Read More
Blue Bell Released a Sumptuous New Flavor Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Blue Bell Released a Sumptuous New Flavor Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

But it’s only available for a limited time!
Read More
All of the Conversational Treats You Can Buy for Valentine's Day Since Sweethearts Are Off Shelves

All of the Conversational Treats You Can Buy for Valentine's Day Since Sweethearts Are Off Shelves

Although the famous Sweethearts conversational candy hearts won't be sold this year, you still have plenty of alternative ways to show your love.
Read More
Here's Why You Won't See Sweetheart Conversation Hearts This Valentine's Day

Here's Why You Won't See Sweetheart Conversation Hearts This Valentine's Day

You’ll need to find another way to ask your Valentine to “Be Mine” this year.
Read More
Hershey's Kisses New Valentine's Day Flavor

Hershey's Kisses New Valentine's Day Flavor

New flavor alert! And this one is made for the most romantic day of the year.
Read More
5 Valentine's Day Ideas for Kids

5 Valentine's Day Ideas for Kids

Make February 14 special with one of these easy, heartfelt family Valentine's Day ideas.
Read More

More Food & Recipes

18 Sweet Valentine's Day Treats for Kids

18 Sweet Valentine's Day Treats for Kids

Your kids already know you're head over heels in love with them. But these Valentine's Day breakfast ideas, cookies, cakes, and even smoothies—which you can make together—serve as even more proof.
Read More
4 Naturally Pink Treats for Valentine's Day

4 Naturally Pink Treats for Valentine's Day

Not in love with artificial red food coloring? You can still make sweet and festive Valentine’s Day treats with our easy DIY dye.
Read More
Sweet Talk: Valentine's Day Treats

Sweet Talk: Valentine's Day Treats

Read More
Vintage-Inspired Valentine's Treats

Vintage-Inspired Valentine's Treats

Read More
How to Make Strawberry Milk

How to Make Strawberry Milk

Read More
Love at First Bite: Valentine's Day Treats

Love at First Bite: Valentine's Day Treats

Read More

Skittles' New 'Love Mix' Is Cupid-Approved for Valentine's Day

What better way to tell someone you care than with sugar? 

All Food & Recipes

Jammie Sammie

Jammie Sammie

Read More
Triple-Chocolate Brownie Waffles

Triple-Chocolate Brownie Waffles

Read More
Strawberry Smoochies

Strawberry Smoochies

Read More
Love-Stamped Cookies

Love-Stamped Cookies

Read More
Dessert for Breakfast

Dessert for Breakfast

Read More
How to Make Heart-Shaped Eggs

How to Make Heart-Shaped Eggs

Read More
How to Make Waffle Heart Sandwiches

How to Make Waffle Heart Sandwiches

Read More
4 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Treats

4 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Treats

Read More
Valentine's Day Heart Treats

Valentine's Day Heart Treats

Read More
Candy Land: Delicious Valentine's Day Treats

Candy Land: Delicious Valentine's Day Treats

Read More
Heavenly Chocolate Recipes

Heavenly Chocolate Recipes

Read More
Turn Up the Romance

Turn Up the Romance

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com