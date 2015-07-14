7 Free Printable Valentine's Day Coloring Pages

Updated October 24, 2019
With these free Valentine’s coloring pages, your child can make her own cards this year.
Be My Valentine

This festive heart is playfully running from Cupid's arrow—but if the receiver agrees to be your Valentine, it might just catch him!

Cupid

This silhouette of Cupid is a classic Valentine's Day coloring page PDF. Your child can fill in the angel, his wings, and his traveling arrow!

Flower Vase

Instead of an expensive real bouquet, give out this free paper one on Valentine's Day. As a bonus, the flowers won't wither soon after the holiday!

Happy Valentine's Day

Looking for simple "Happy Valentine's Day" coloring pages? This romantic heart-filled design is the perfect option!

I Heart U

Nothing says "I love you" more than a heartfelt gesture, like gifting this printable Valentine coloring page!

Valentine Card

Your child's Valentine will adore this intricate coloring page, which can be decorated with a variety of different shades.

Cutie Pie

Receiving this Valentine's Day coloring page is just as nice as getting an actual letter.

