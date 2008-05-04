Garland of Hearts
Celebrate the year's sweetest holiday by creating a heartfelt, homemade decoration everyone can enjoy.
Our adorable Valentine's Day craft is easy enough for a child to make -- and a sweet way to get everyone in the spirit of the day.
To create: Simply print, cut out, and let your kids color our adorable hearts. String them together with a ribbon, and you've created a garland of hearts to hang in your house.
For extra pizzaz: Cut along the outline of the hearts rather than the circles to add variety in shape and size!
Bonus: Add glue and glitter or other fun embellishments to make these really stand out.
Copyright © 2005 Parents.com.
Parents Magazine
