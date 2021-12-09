13 Kid-Friendly Valentine's Day Card Ideas

Marbled Swirl

This Valentine's Day card idea gives your kids an excuse to play with shaving cream! Spread some creamy shaving cream (not foaming gel) into a large tray. Have your kid put six to eight drops of food coloring into the tray, and swirl everything together with a toothpick. Then they can press a thick piece of paper into the shaving cream mixture. Scrape off the excess (we used a ruler) and repeat as often as you'd like. Once the papers are dry, cut hearts from each one. Glue the hearts to folded cards and write a nice message inside.