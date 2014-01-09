Sewn Candy Pouches
What you'll need 4 1/4"x 5 1/2" pre-cut scallop cards (20 cards, paper-source.com; $7), hole punch, scissors
thin ribbon, small cellophane bags, conversation hearts
Make it:
1. Put one card on top of another. Using the scallops as a guide, punch evenly spaced holes around the outer edge of the cards.
2. Fold the top card in half; cut a half heart at the fold. Unfold the card and place it back on top of the other.
3. Weave ribbon through holes, starting at the center top. Leave a 5"-long tail hanging from the starting point. Stitch around the card until you reach the last hole on the bottom corner. Set it aside.
4. Fill a cellophane bag smaller than your cards with one layer of hearts. Tuck bag in between the two cards so that the candies are visible through the cut-out.
5. Finish weaving until you reach the first hole. Bring the thin ribbon through this hole and tie ribbon ends in a bow.
Parents Magazine
Comments