Easy Valentine’s Day Crafts for Toddlers

By Charlene Weiss and Corinne Gill
Updated October 28, 2019
Photograph by Alexandra Grablewski
Your toddler will fall in love with these sweet and easy Valentine's Day crafts.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Wrap Artist

Paula Hible

With this easy Valentine's Day craft, your toddler can transform plain tissue paper into a work of art! Set out cups of paint and sheets of tissue paper in a solid color, and have your child work his magic (you can even encourage him to decorate with two thumbprints joined together to form a heart). Once the tissue dries, carefully wrap your presents with it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Sweet Kisses

Peter Ardito

This Valentine's Day bag craft makes the perfect vessel for candy. Parents will help assemble the bags, then toddlers can let their art skills shine

What You'll Need:

3/4" round paper punch, cardstock, markers, double-stick tape, Hershey's Kisses, small cellophane bags, scissors

Make It:

1. Parents can punch several small circles from cardstock with round paper punch.

2. Let your toddler draw on the circles with markers. Attach the circles to the Kisses with double-stick tape.

3. Place 6 to 8 Kisses in a cellophane bag, fold the top of the bag over, and secure with tape.

4. Cut a rectangle from cardstock that is the width of the bag by 2 1/2" tall. Fold it in half, and again let your toddler decorate with markers. Attach tag to the top of bag with double-stick tape.

3 of 8

Sweet Kisses How-To Video

Check out this video for instructions on making the easy Valentine's Day craft for toddlers.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Sign Language Card

Photograph by Alexandra Grablewski

Give this card a hand: it says "I love you" in sign language. Trace your toddler's hand on card stock. Cut it out, then fold over the two middle fingers and secure them with tacky glue. Write "I love you" on the hand and glue it a blank card. Your toddler can decorate the inside with paint, markers, stickers, and more!

5 of 8

Tic-Tac-Toe Card

Photograph By Lucy Schaefer

Colorful M&M's serve as a sweet stand-in for X's and O's in this packaged card-and-game combo. Mom or dad can trim card stock into a 4- by 6-inch rectangle. Then help your toddler use a marker to draw a tic-tac-toe board in the center and add a message/drawing at the top. She'll have lots of fun playing tic-tac-toe with the card's recipient!

Originally published in the February 2014 issue of FamilyFunmagazine.

6 of 8

Apple of My Eye

Mark Mantegna

Pam Cox Jutte from Charleston, SC, recommends this clever Valentine's Day paper craft. For the stamp, she cut an apple in half and trimmed the edges so that it looked like a heart. Her daughter stamped the cards with red paint, then added seeds and a stem.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Personalized Candy

Gregory Boyd

Personalize jumbo candy bars with festive wrappers, and attach tags of your choice. Then have your little one decorate with markers, stickers, and her own little fingerprints!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com