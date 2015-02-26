Easy Valentine’s Day Crafts for Toddlers

This Valentine's Day bag craft makes the perfect vessel for candy. Parents will help assemble the bags, then toddlers can let their art skills shine.

What You'll Need:

3/4" round paper punch, cardstock, markers, double-stick tape, Hershey's Kisses, small cellophane bags, scissors

Make It:

1. Parents can punch several small circles from cardstock with round paper punch.

2. Let your toddler draw on the circles with markers. Attach the circles to the Kisses with double-stick tape.

3. Place 6 to 8 Kisses in a cellophane bag, fold the top of the bag over, and secure with tape.

4. Cut a rectangle from cardstock that is the width of the bag by 2 1/2" tall. Fold it in half, and again let your toddler decorate with markers. Attach tag to the top of bag with double-stick tape.