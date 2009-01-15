37 Valentine’s Day Crafts for Kids

Treat your Valentine to a warm sip, a sweet sentiment, and a reusable cup cozy.

For the cozy, open a cardboard cup cozy at its seam, trace it on glitter felt, and cut it out (for a zigzag edge, use pinking shears). With tacky glue, adhere other felt shapes as desired. To add sequin-strand trim (available at fabric stores), draw guidelines in pencil, put the trim on top, and cut it to the right length. Trace the lines with a tacky glue pen (we used Aleene's brand) or tacky glue and a toothpick, then lay the trim over the glue and let dry. Wrap the cozy around a heat-safe paper cup and pin the overlap. Remove the cozy, glue it along the overlap, and clamp it with clothespins until dry.

For the dunker, knot one end of a 7-inch length of baker's twine. Thread it through a marshmallow with a plastic yarn needle wiped with vegetable oil. Tape a tag to the twine. Package the dunker and a cocoa pack with the cup.

Originally published in the February 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.