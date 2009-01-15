37 Valentine’s Day Crafts for Kids
Heart Wreath
What You'll Need:
Decorative paper, 14-inch embroidery hoop or floral ring, glue stick, hot glue
What To Do:
1. Cut out 33 leaf shapes and fold each in half.
2. For each flower, cut out 4 identical hearts by stacking paper and cutting all at once. Fold each in half and glue the sides together to make a flower shape. You’ll need about 18.
3. Hot-glue enough leaves and flowers to cover the hoop.
Small Sachet
This Valentine's Day craft is the ideal homemade gift for parents and relatives! The little fabric envelope can hold anything your heart desires. To make, cut felt or fleece into a rectangle and fold to form a pocket, leaving enough fabric at the top to create a decorative flap. A basic embroidery or sewing stitch seals the edges in a flash. (For younger children, try using fabric glue instead.) Adorn your craft with buttons, ribbons, appliques, or fabric paints.
Cup Cozies
Treat your Valentine to a warm sip, a sweet sentiment, and a reusable cup cozy.
For the cozy, open a cardboard cup cozy at its seam, trace it on glitter felt, and cut it out (for a zigzag edge, use pinking shears). With tacky glue, adhere other felt shapes as desired. To add sequin-strand trim (available at fabric stores), draw guidelines in pencil, put the trim on top, and cut it to the right length. Trace the lines with a tacky glue pen (we used Aleene's brand) or tacky glue and a toothpick, then lay the trim over the glue and let dry. Wrap the cozy around a heat-safe paper cup and pin the overlap. Remove the cozy, glue it along the overlap, and clamp it with clothespins until dry.
For the dunker, knot one end of a 7-inch length of baker's twine. Thread it through a marshmallow with a plastic yarn needle wiped with vegetable oil. Tape a tag to the twine. Package the dunker and a cocoa pack with the cup.
Originally published in the February 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Cup Cozy How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on Valentine's Day cozies and dunkers.
Lovebird Card
What You'll Need:
Decorative paper, 4x6-inch flat card, glue stick, felt-tip pen
What To Do:
1. Cut out a branch shape. Glue to card.
2. Cut out two hearts and fold in half. Glue two sides together. Glue down the other sides onto the card. Repeat to make more birds.
3. Cut out smaller hearts. Glue on as wings. Attach paper beaks.
4. Draw on eyes, write a message inside, and share.
Candy Bar Wrappers
Dress up mini chocolate bars with a creative wrapper for the cutest candy ever. Measure out a section of paper by using the candy wrapper as a guide. Cut it out and cover with love messages, stamps, stickers, or little drawings, then secure around the bar with tape. This makes a quick and easy Valentine's gift for your child's friends.
Fashionable Ties
Your kids (or their friends) can wear these DIY Valentine's Day crafts!
To start, lay strips of duct tape, slightly overlapping, onto the back side of half a yard of sparkly fabric (this makes about ten ties).
For the necktie, draw a 14-inch-long tie shape on the tape, adding a 1-inch tab to fold over the elastic. Cut out the tie. Knot a 24-inch length of elastic cord into a loop. Fold the tie's tab over the cord and secure it on the back with duct tape.
For the bow tie, draw a 6 1/2- by 3-inch rectangle and a 1 1/2- by 1/2-inch rectangle on the tape side. Cut them out. Gather the larger rectangle at its center to form a bow, then wrap the smaller one around it and secure it with duct tape. Thread the bow onto a 24-inch length of elastic cord, then knot the ends.
Originally published in the February 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Necktie How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on Valentine's Day neckties and bowties.
Cards from the Heart
Skip the pricey store-bought cards this Valentine's Day, and let your kids make their own with plain card stock, patterned paper, pretty buttons, and ribbon.
Heart-Shaped Suncatchers
Looking for Valentine's Day crafts for preschoolers? This creative project has a big payoff!
To make one of these glass-like suncatchers, soak a length of yarn in a solution of equal parts white glue and water. Shake off any excess, then shape the yarn into a heart on waxed paper. Repeat to make a smaller heart inside the first one, if you like. Let the yarn dry (1 to 2 days); do not remove it from the waxed paper.
Tint mini bottles of white glue with a few drops of paint. Fill the heart with a thin layer of glue. Let the glue dry (1 to 2 days).
After it has dried, peel the heart from the paper, then use a hole punch and string to hang it.
Lollipop Wand
What You'll Need:
Wand template, 8x11-inch colored paper, glue stick or tape, lollipops, decorative straws, washi tape
What To Do:
1. Copy and cut out our template (download it here!)
2. Crease along each line (the lines should be inside the folds).
3. Fasten the tabs with glue or tape.
4. Place lollipop into straw, and slide on the heart. Secure in place with a leaf made from green washi tape.
Painted Pot
These whimsical painted planters make flower arrangements even sweeter. All you need is a terra-cotta pot, some acrylic paint, and a little imagination.
Heart-Shaped Fans
These clever Valentine's Day crafts are ideal for extra-special recipients: parents, teachers, and best friends.
Fold an 8 1/2 - by 11-inch sheet of paper in half lengthwise, trace the template shape onto it, and cut it out. Unfold the paper, then accordion-fold it lengthwise, with each fold about 1/2- to 3/4-inch wide. Staple through the center of the folded paper. Glue a craft stick to either side of the staple on the longer side of the folded fan.
When the glue is dry, open the fan by bringing the sticks together. Glue together the two flaps at the top of the heart. Write a message on a slip of paper, then glue it to the handle of the fan. Keep the fan closed with a tiny rubber band.
Heart-Shaped Fan How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on the heart-shaped fan.
Artsy Tags
Want your DIY Valentine's Day crafts to double as gift cards? Create charming prints with the easy-to-follow instructions linked below.
Rocket Straws
Set hearts soaring with this playful Valentine's craft for kids. When the recipient blows through the straw, the rocket goes whoosh!
To make one, you'll need a wide-diameter straw (the type used for thick smoothies) and a standard-diameter straw. Trim a 6-inch length from the bigger straw, flatten one end, and tape it shut, then set it aside. Draw rocket shapes as shown (or print and trace our templates here) on the back of glitter card stock and cut along the lines. Tape the fin shapes and the larger straw to the rocket's back and a heart to the front. Insert the smaller straw into the larger one. Tape a paper strip into a loop, write a message, and slide it on. To launch, the recipient removes the message and blows through the smaller straw.
Originally published in the February 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Rainbow Card
What You'll Need:
12x12-inch rainbow paper, heart template, 3x5-inch envelope, white or iridescent paper
What To Do:
1. Working lengthwise, accordion-fold the paper into four 2½-inch sections.
2. Copy and cut out the heart template (download it here), and trace 4 times (vertically) onto the folded paper. Trim, leaving straight edges intact. Tape the 4 heart rows together to make one strand.
3. Cut scallops into the envelope.
4. Cut a cloud shape for the end of the rainbow, and tape in place.
Valentine's Day Garlands
Have your Valentine's Day arts and crafts double as household decor! Pick one of these gorgeous garlands (or all three!) to spruce up your space for the holiday.
1. Suit and Tie: Old playing cards and ribbon trimming give this strand homespun appeal. Using playing cards in the suit of hearts, punch two holes in the top of each and thread them onto ribbon. Embellish the garland by tying on short lengths of ribbon.
2. Hearts on a String: A single running stitch sews these lovely hearts together forever. Cut felt hearts (ours are 3 inches across), then use a needle to thread them on embroidery floss one after another, leaving space between.
3. Hugs and Kisses: Paper doilies get snipped and folded for this airy and delicate lace look. To make an X, accordion-fold two same-size doilies. Cinch them together and staple them at the center. For an O, cut out the center of a doily along the edge of its inner circle. Thread the letters onto a length of heavy string.
Pop-Up Heart Card
This DIY Valentine's Day card features a moving center that expands in a fluttery motion as it's opened.
First make a paper heart by folding a 3 1/2-inch square of craft paper in half and cutting half a heart shape along the fold. Use this heart as a template to create a second. Fold a 5 1/2- by 8-inch paper rectangle in half widthwise. Trace the heart once more along the center of the fold. Cut out the shape, leaving a small portion on each side intact. Make a crease along the uncut portion by folding it. Open the card so that it's flat, and push out the heart. Run a glue stick along the card's edges and mount it to a larger piece of card stock. Trim the card stock to form a border as shown. Use more glue to attach one of your paper hearts to the pop-out heart. Add a message, such as "This heart beats for you" or "My heart's set on you." Fold the card closed and attach the remaining paper heart to the front.
Originally published in the February 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine
Pop-Up Card How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on the DIY pop-up heart card.
Custom Coasters
Lacy coasters create a pretty perch for tea or hot chocolate. Simply cut out craft foam shapes and glue doilies in between them.
Special Deliveries
Start a new tradition with these DIY chair-back envelopes. Set them out a week before Valentine's Day, then let your family swap notes, drawings, and other tokens of affection!
1. Print and assemble our envelope template (download here). Cut the shape from felt as directed on the template. Lay out the felt piece with the cropped point at the bottom.
2. Fold in both sides so that the points meet. Fold in the bottom and top flaps where shown on the photo to overlap the side flaps about 1/3 inch. With an iron set on cool, press the folds.
3. Unfold the top and bottom flaps. Run fabric glue along the two edges of the bottom flap, and fold it back in place. Let the glue dry.
4. On the back of the envelope, cut two slits along the top fold and two about four inches below. Insert two yard-long pieces of ribbon.
5. Add adhesive-backed felt letters (available at craft stores) and glue on a felt heart. Tie the envelope to the back of a chair.
Originally published in the February 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Paper Blooms
A simple wooden spool covered in ribbon holds a precious flower bouquet.
What You'll Need:
Cardstock, small circle and heart craft punches, straight pin, craft glue, cloth-covered floral wire, small buttons, wooden spool, grosgrain ribbon (same width as spool)
Make the Flowers:
Punch out a circle from cardstock and poke a small hole in the center with a straight pin. Punch out five heart shapes and fold in half lengthwise for petals. Glue the petals around the circle, leaving the hole unobscured; set aside to dry. Thread one end of a length of floral wire through two holes on a button and twist to secure. Push the opposite end of the wire through the hole in the middle of the flower shape for a stem. Repeat to make more flowers.
Make the Vase:
Wrap a length of ribbon around the spool and glue to secure. Trim the flower stems and stick them into the spool to display.
Sewn Candy Pouches
Stitch this treat together for someone extra sweet!
What You'll Need:
4 1/4"x 5 1/2" pre-cut scallop cards (20 cards, paper-source.com; $7), hole punch, scissors
thin ribbon, small cellophane bags, conversation hearts
Make It:
1. Put one card on top of another. Using the scallops as a guide, punch evenly spaced holes around the outer edge of the cards.
2. Fold the top card in half; cut a half heart at the fold. Unfold the card and place it back on top of the other.
3. Weave ribbon through holes, starting at the center top. Leave a 5"-long tail hanging from the starting point. Stitch around the card until you reach the last hole on the bottom corner. Set it aside.
4. Fill a cellophane bag smaller than your cards with one layer of hearts. Tuck bag in between the two cards so that the candies are visible through the cut-out.
5. Finish weaving until you reach the first hole. Bring the thin ribbon through this hole and tie ribbon ends in a bow.
Candy Pouch How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on the candy pouches.
A Sweet Mouse
Made of two chocolate Hershey's Kisses and a heart-shaped set of ears, these tiny critters are almost too cute to eat.
Download and print the ear and foot templates here. Cut the shapes from card stock. Remove the paper flags from two Hershey's Kisses. Fold the feet where shown on the template, then use tacky glue to sandwich the feet and ears between the Kisses. Glue a 4-inch length of gray yarn to the underside of the back Kiss. Add googly eyes. Attach the mouse to a cheese-shaped piece of card stock with a glue dot, then write a note.
Mouse How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on the sweet mouse Valentine.
Personalized Portraits
Valentine's Day arts and crafts are about to get personal! Encourage your child to recreate family members with paper cut-outs, string, buttons, and other craft supplies.
Shiny Sharks
These creatures (backed by clothespins for a fully functional Jaws effect) are sure to inspire toothy grins. Start by drawing the shark's top and bottom halves as shown or tracing our template (found here) on glitter card stock. Cut out the halves, then apply tacky glue along one side of a clothespin and adhere them. Place the shark on waxed paper to dry. When the glue is dry, slightly bend one tail section forward so that when the mouth opens, the tail parts smoothly pass one another. Glue on a sequin eye. Cut a paper heart (we used pinking shears to trim a "bite"), write your message, and glue the heart to a treat.
Originally published in the February 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Festive Hair Clip
Pump up a ponytail with this adorable candy-coated accessory. Glue a ribbon onto a smooth rectangular barrette, and decorate it with little message hearts or Red Hots candies. Have your child wear it to school on Valentine's Day!
Yarn Valentine
Supply your children with plastic needles to stitch adorable yarn cards.
What You'll Need:
Colored cardstock, scissors, tape, needle, plastic child-safe tapestry needles, colored yarn, heart template
Make It:
Cut a 4"x8" piece of cardstock and fold in half. Print the heart template (download here) cut it out, and lightly tape to the front of the card. Unfold the card and lay it flat. Using the template as a guide, punch holes in the card with a needle; discard template. Child: Thread a tapestry needle with colored yarn and knot the end. Starting from the inside of the card, stitch yarn from side to side. Finish by knotting on the inside of the card and trimming any excess yarn.
Magnetic Force
These simple memo magnets are the perfect homemade Valentine's Day craft! To make them, paint small wooden hearts, let dry, and glue a magnet on the back. It's a charming way to display photos and cards.
Cookie Lollipops
These magical munchies are actually cookie sandwiches dressed up with edible glitter and served on a stick. Package them in clear bags with tags that say, "You're one cute cookie."
To make them, sandwich white frosting and a lollipop stick between two small cookies, such as Lorna Doones. Freeze them for 10 minutes. Heat candy melts with 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil. Dip the cookies in halfway, then sprinkle on edible glitter (find it, plus the sticks and candy melts, at craft stores). Let them set on waxed paper overnight.
Originally published in the February 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Heart Trivet
Our heart trivet is a cinch to assemble. Twist three lengths of red jersey into one long braid, shape into a heart, then sew through the underside with a needle and thread. Braid enough white jersey to create a layer of white around the heart, and sew again. Create another red braid; continue wrapping it around the heart shape until the trivet has reached the desired size, then sew again.
Clay Play
Turn these custom creations into pins, magnets, or pendants.
What You'll Need
White Crayola Model Magic ($8; amazon.com), gel food coloring, scissors, small letter stamps, StazOn inkpads ($9; stampington.com), pinbacks, glue, arrow templates from parents.com/arrow, pencil, cardstock paper in solids or prints (American Crafts 6"x6" Paper Pad. $5.99; americancrafts.com), wooden coffee stirrers, adhesive magnet squares, chopstick, string
Make It:
1. Roll a ping-pong-size ball of Model Magic. Make a divot with your finger and add a drop of food coloring in the center. Knead to evenly spread the color.
2. Flatten the ball until it is 1/4" thick; cut the disc into a heart shape. Use your fingers to smooth and round the edges.
3. Lightly tap your letter stamps into ink and gently press letters into Model Magic heart. Let heart dry per package instructions.
4. Pin: Glue pinback to back of dried heart. Let glue dry
5. Magnet: Cut out templates, and trace onto cardstock. Cut out. Trim a wooden coffee stirrer to about 5" long and glue the arrow and feather shapes to either end. Pinch off a pea-sized ball of Model Magic and glue the coffee stirrer between it and back of heart. Let glue and heart dry and adhere magnet to the back.
6. Necklace: Poke a hole in the center top of the heart with a chopstick. Let dry then thread onto string.
Clay Play How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on the clay hearts.
Award Ribbons
Kids can wear their heart on their sleeve with cute Valentine's Day award ribbons.
What You'll Need:
Regular and mini decorative cupcake liners, craft glue, craft punch or decorative-edge scissors, colored cardstock, markers, grosgrain ribbon, scissors, safety pin
Make It:
Flatten out 3 cupcake liners (assorted sizes), stack them largest to smallest, and glue in place. Use a craft punch or decorative-edge scissors to make a center piece from colored cardstock. Write the title of the award on the center piece with markers and glue to the middle of the stack of liners. Fold a length of ribbon in half at an angle, then glue the folded end to the back of the liners and let dry. Trim ribbon to desired length and cut tails at both ends. Attach a safety pin to the back of the award at the ribbon fold and use to pin to recipient's clothing.
Galaxy Valentine's Day Card
This sugar-free card incorporates a bouncy ball for extra fun. Cut a large heart out of black or dark blue card stock. Use a craft knife (adults only) to cut a circle that's slightly smaller than the ball. (Tip: Make holes in scrap paper until you get the right size for your ball, then use that hole as a template.) Add stars and planets and your message with a gel pen. Insert the ball; it should fit tightly and stay in place.
Galaxy Card How-To Video
Check out this video for instructions on the galaxy card.
Catch of the Day
Want a delicious Valentine's Day crafts for preschoolers? Cut blue card stock into a trapezoid with a wavy top (download our template here). Write a message on the card stock and place it in a 5- by 11 1/2-inch cellophane candy bag with a few Swedish Fish. Seal the bag with a twist tie. Trim the top of the bag with scissors, if needed.
Jazzed-Up Journals
Your kid can bring this cute Valentine's Day craft to school! Use colored card stock and a glue stick to decorate the front of a small notepad. From a piece of card stock, cut an arrow tail with a 3/4-inch tab extending off the front, then add lines with marker. Using decorative or washi tape (found at craft or stationery stores), secure the feather to a mini pencil, wrapping the tape first around the tab, then covering the rest of the pencil. Slide the pencil into the spiral binding of the notebook to keep the set together.
Originally published in the February 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Heart Wreath
Pretty paper and glue dots are all you need to make a heartwarming wreath to hang anywhere that needs a little love.
Cut a sheet of double-sided scrapbook paper (ours is a 12-inch square) into 1-inch-wide strips. Make five hearts as follows: Fold a paper strip in half, sandwiching two glue dots about an inch down from the fold to create the top of the heart. Bend the loose ends away from the center and use two more dots to join them at the point. Next, make the two hearts that anchor the hanging ribbon. Sandwich one end of a 12-inch-long ribbon in the center fold of one heart, then form the heart's point. Secure the other end of the ribbon in a second heart. Use glue dots to adhere the sides of the seven hearts in a circle, as shown.
Originally published in the February 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Snowflake Hearts
Even little hands can cut these pretty designs.
What You'll Need:
8 1/2" x 11" cardstock, heart templates, scissors, pencil, origami paper, double-stick tape
Make It:
1. Cardstock card: Fold a piece of cardstock in half. Print and cut templates from parents.com/heart and trace the large heart onto the folded cardstock, placing the straight edge of one side of the heart on the fold. Cut out.
2. Snowflake: Fold a piece of origami paper in half. Trace the half-heart template onto the paper, lining up the center of the heart on the fold. Cut out.
3. Keep the origami paper folded in half. Fold the bottom point up to the center dip at the top of the heart. Turn it over and fold the bottom edge up so it lines up with the original center fold.
4. Use scissors to cut shapes along the two folded edges; unfold when finished.
5. Center the snowflake heart on the cardstock heart and attach with small pieces of double-stick tape.