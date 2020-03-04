Valentine's Day Crafts

Nothing says love like a handmade gift on Valentine's Day! Get inspiration and instruction for dozens of adorable Valentine's Day crafts for kids of all ages.

Most Recent

13 Kid-Friendly Valentine's Day Card Ideas
Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day card for someone special? Ditch the store-bought options and consider these homemade ideas for kids, toddlers, and preschoolers.
How to Make Valentine's Day Tissue Box Mailboxes
Upcycle empty tissue boxes into cute critters that double as V-Day class mailboxes. 
Easy and Cute Valentines Made from School Supplies
Delight your child’s friends with these adorable greetings made from school supplies—they’re as easy as A-B-C!
How to Make Kiss-y Fishy Valentines
Make a clever and cute fish Valentine using heart-shaped paper punches and colorful paper. Make a whole school of fish for everyone in the class!
8 Adorable No-Candy Valentines
These cool and crafty no-candy valentine ideas are fun and easy to assemble. Your kids' school friends will love the special surprise in each card, while their parents will thank you for not adding to the sugar explosion.
Sweet Mice
Instructions for making a cute Valentine's Day card using Hershey Kisses.
More Valentine's Day Crafts

Valen-timepiece
Instructions for making a cute Valentine's Day card using Lifesavers.
Valentine's Day Heart Wreath Craft
Directions for making a Valentine's Day wreath using scrapbook paper.
Valentine's Day Felt Hearts Garland Craft
Sign Language Valentine's Day Card
Valentine's Day Heart Fan Craft
Have-a-Ball Valentine's Day Heart Card

Pretty Cupcake-Liner Flowers

Learn how to make these darling paper flowers using just cupcake liners, pipe cleaners and a little dab of glue. This spring craft will brighten up anyone's day.

All Valentine's Day Crafts

FREE Valentine's Day Preschool Packets and Printables
Sweet Valentine's Day Crafts for Kids
Origami Heart How-To
Valentines for the Whole Class
Adorable Valentine's Day Crafts & Snacks
Printable Heart Templates
Sewn Candy Pouches
Printable Arrow Template
Clay Play Hearts
Love on a Budget
Valentine's Day Candy Bar Craft
44 Fun Valentine's Day Crafts for Kids, Preschoolers, and Toddlers
A Sweet Valentine's Day Project
Sweetheart Stand Valentine's Day Photo Holder
