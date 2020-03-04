Valentine's Day Crafts

13 Kid-Friendly Valentine's Day Card Ideas
Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day card for someone special? Ditch the store-bought options and consider these homemade ideas for kids, toddlers, and preschoolers.
How to Make Valentine's Day Tissue Box Mailboxes
Upcycle empty tissue boxes into cute critters that double as V-Day class mailboxes.
Easy and Cute Valentines Made from School Supplies
Delight your child’s friends with these adorable greetings made from school supplies—they’re as easy as A-B-C!
How to Make Kiss-y Fishy Valentines
Make a clever and cute fish Valentine using heart-shaped paper punches and colorful paper. Make a whole school of fish for everyone in the class!
8 Adorable No-Candy Valentines
These cool and crafty no-candy valentine ideas are fun and easy to assemble. Your kids' school friends will love the special surprise in each card, while their parents will thank you for not adding to the sugar explosion.
Sweet Mice
Instructions for making a cute Valentine's Day card using Hershey Kisses.