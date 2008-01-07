Valentine Cards & Tags
Create charming prints (for your Prince Charming) with these easy-to-make cards and tags.
What You'll Need
- Foam grocery tray
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Paper
- Mirror
- Sponge paintbrush
- Tempera paint
- Construction paper, labels, or tags
- Plastic bags
- Candy
Step 1: Cut Tray & Write Note
Cut foam tray to 3 by 4 inches. Have your child write a note backwards with pencil, pressing deeply into foam. (Write words on paper and hold up to mirror to see reverse text.)
Step 2: Paint
Brush a thin layer of paint across the surface of the foam, covering it evenly from edge to edge.
Step 3: Print
Press and rub paper, label, or tag on top of painted foam, applying some pressure. Peel back and let dry. Repaint before each print, changing color if desired. Attach to small bags of candy.
Copyright © 2008. Used with permission from the February 2008 issue of Parents magazine.