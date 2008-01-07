Valentine Cards & Tags

By Amanda Kingloff
Create charming prints (for your Prince Charming) with these easy-to-make cards and tags.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

What You'll Need

Alexandra Grablewski
  • Foam grocery tray
  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Paper
  • Mirror
  • Sponge paintbrush
  • Tempera paint
  • Construction paper, labels, or tags
  • Plastic bags
  • Candy
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Step 1: Cut Tray & Write Note

Alexandra Grablewski

Cut foam tray to 3 by 4 inches. Have your child write a note backwards with pencil, pressing deeply into foam. (Write words on paper and hold up to mirror to see reverse text.)

3 of 5

Step 2: Paint

Alexandra Grablewski

Brush a thin layer of paint across the surface of the foam, covering it evenly from edge to edge.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Step 3: Print

Alexandra Grablewski

Press and rub paper, label, or tag on top of painted foam, applying some pressure. Peel back and let dry. Repaint before each print, changing color if desired. Attach to small bags of candy.

Copyright © 2008. Used with permission from the February 2008 issue of Parents magazine.

5 of 5

How to Make Heartfelt Valentines

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com