Snowflake Hearts
What you'll need 8 1/2" x 11" cardstock, heart templates, scissors, pencil, origami paper, double-stick tape
Make it:
1. Cardstock card: Fold a piece of cardstock in half. Print and cut templates from parents.com/heart and trace the large heart onto the folded cardstock, placing the straight edge of one side of the heart on the fold. Cut out.
2. Snowflake: Fold a piece of origami paper in half. Trace the half-heart template onto the paper, lining up the center of the heart on the fold. Cut out.
3. Keep the origami paper folded in half. Fold the bottom point up to the center dip at the top of the heart. Turn it over and fold the bottom edge up so it lines up with the original center fold.
4. Use scissors to cut shapes along the two folded edges; unfold when finished.
5. Center the snowflake heart on the cardstock heart and attach with small pieces of double-stick tape.
Parents Magazine
