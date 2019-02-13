Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is even more fun and exciting when you have kids to share it with. Show the love with these ideas for cards, treats, parties, and awesome Valentine's Day crafts.

This Valentine's Day Photo Shoot Featuring a Chocolate Box Full of Babies is Peak Heart-Eye Emoji

Photographer JoAnn Marrero's Valentine's Day photo shoot features a box of babies posing as sweet treats in a box of chocolates.
You Can Pick Up a Bouquet of Olive Garden Breadsticks for Valentine's Day This Year

Flowers and chocolate are cancelled.
Valentine's Day Pajamas Are the New Christmas Pajamas

Move over Santa, there's a new holiday boasting matching family pajamas in town—and they're covered in hearts, kisses, and plenty of X's and O's.
10 Cute Valentine's Movie Picks for Kids of All Ages

To get your little ones prepped for the most romantic holiday of the year, settle down with some heart-shaped cookies and watch one of these parent-approved Valentine's Day movies for kids. Whether you're looking for G-rated, PG, or PG-13, we've got you covered. The best part? You can rent them all from your living room with Amazon Prime.
11 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Kids

These sweet Valentine's Day gifts are sure to thrill and charm little ones of all ages. 
Blue Bell Released a Sumptuous New Flavor Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

But it’s only available for a limited time!
40+ Valentine's Day Crafts for Kids

Spend an afternoon making these fun Valentine's Day cards, decorations, and edible projects for your child's classmates and friends. Bonus: These craft ideas are perfect for preschoolers and the ideal homemade gift for parents and relatives!
Origami Heart How-To

Origami heart cards are simple to make and a great exercise in origami folding. Plus, a message can be slipped into the back to show off how much you care!
Our Favorite Valentine's Day Pregnancy Announcements

18 Sweet Valentine's Day Treats for Kids

7 Free Printable Valentine's Day Coloring Pages

12 Heartfelt No-Candy Valentines

Valentine's Day Gifts for Parents

These relaxing, useful, and luxe Valentine's Day gifts are perfect for multitasking moms and dads.

We Tried the Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Line at Target and We're in Love

Skittles' New 'Love Mix' Is Cupid-Approved for Valentine's Day

7 Ways Having Kids Totally Changes Valentine's Day (for Better or Worse)

How to Make Valentine's Day Tissue Box Mailboxes

These Dads Dancing with Their Daughters in Ballet Class Is Our Favorite Thing Today

UNICEF's New Video Celebrates the Greatest Love of All on Valentine's Day

6 Ways New Parents Can Add Romance to Valentine’s Day

Raspberry-Cheesecake Gingersnap Bars

Sweetheart Tarts

7 Ways You and Your Child Can Spread the Love This Valentine's Day

14 Reasons You (Yes, You!) Deserve an Epic Valentine's Day

Vintage-Inspired Valentine's Treats

4 Naturally Pink Treats for Valentine's Day

Easy and Cute Valentines Made from School Supplies

How to Make Kiss-y Fishy Valentines

8 Adorable No-Candy Valentines

Red Velvet Mug Cake

Jammie Sammie

Triple-Chocolate Brownie Waffles

Strawberry Smoochies

Love-Stamped Cookies

Sweet Mice

Valen-timepiece

Valentine's Day Heart Wreath Craft

Valentine's Day Felt Hearts Garland Craft

