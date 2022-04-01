The Children's Place Is Having a Huge Sale Just in Time for Easter—Up to 60% Off
It's that time of the year again: when you get to dress up your kids in the most adorable ensembles and dresses for Easter. And just in time, The Children's Place has dozens of precious outfits on sale for up to 60% off.
If your children are anything like mine, they'll always choose comfort over style—and who can blame them! With that in mind, our list features loose-fitting dresses, stylish tops, and stretchy fabrics that let them play and run freely. And these outfits can be used over and over again for special occasions as well as any regular weekend.
Take a look at our selection of spring outfits in different categories and for all types of events, from the most formal Easter brunch to pictures with the bunny at the mall and egg hunts at the park. And if you need more inspiration, The Children's Place has an entire section dedicated to Easter dress up available for newborns to size 16, including mommy and me matching sets.
Related Items
Lace Shift Dress
This yellow dress with flutter sleeves and floral lace is a classic Easter outfit. And with matching styles for toddlers and babies, your entire crew can look festive during the celebrations.
To buy: Lace Shift Dress - Sun Valley, $26.97 (originally $44.95); childrensplace.com
Applique Flower Seersucker Dress
If a pretty dress that you don't have to iron is more your style, seersucker is the way to go. This lovely shift dress is available in toddler and big kid sizes, and it includes a diaper cover for sizes 3T and under.
To buy: Applique Flower Seersucker Dress, $19.99 (originally $44.95); childrensplace.com
Mommy and Me Floral Chevron High Low Dress
This pullover style strappy dress is great for warmer locations. The combination of floral chevron with pastel tones also makes it perfect for a variety of occasions, from Easter gatherings to summer parties by the pool. The dress is part of the Mommy and Me collection, so you can match with your kids for an adorable Easter family portrait.
To buy: Mommy and Me Floral Chevron High Low Dress in Illusion Blue, $16.48 (originally $32.95); childrensplace.com
Plaid Poplin Button Down Shirt
Not all kids are into dresses, and that's perfectly OK. They can still dress up for special occasions with this plaid button-down shirt. Pair it with light-colored khaki shorts and a belt to complete the look. The shirt is also available for toddlers.
To buy: Plaid Poplin Button Down Shirt - Multi Color, $14.96 (originally $19.96); childrensplace.com
Cap Sleeve Dress
This style can be easily dressed up with a nice pair of flats, necklace, and headband, or dressed down with tennis shoes and a denim jacket. And at $7.99, the dress is practically a steal.
To buy: Cap Sleeve Dress, $7.99 (originally $19.95); childrensplace.com
Rainbow Tie Dye Hanky Hem Dress
The tones on this tie-dye strappy dress say Easter, but the print and uneven hem are completely modern. A perfect compromise for older kids and those who don't like flower prints.
To buy: Rainbow Tie Dye Hanky Hem Dress, $7.99 (originally $19.95); childrensplace.com
Chambray Matching Bow Tie and Suspenders Set
Easily take any shirt and pants combo to the next level with these suspenders and chambray bow tie. The suspenders in this set are designed for big kids, but they're adjustable and made of elastic materials, so one size should fit most children. The pre-tied bow tie has an adjustable neck strap and clip closure. The set is also available in toddler size.
To buy: Chambray Matching Bow Tie and Suspenders Set - Tidal, $14.96 (originally $19.95); childrensplace.com
Pique Polo
And if your kids—like mine—are committed to their sporty look and reject anything considered dressy, polo shirts can be lifesavers. The Children's Place has 12 different colors available in sizes toddler to 16.
To buy: Pique Polo - New Yellow, $7 (originally $10.95); childrensplace.com
Accessories
No Easter outfit would be complete without a few cute accessories and the right pair of sandals. Take a look at these options also on sale at The Children's Place:
- Glitter Metallic Platform Sandals, $19.77 (originally $32.95)
- Ruffle Shrug, $4.99 (originally $14.95)
- Pearl Headband, $2.99 (originally $9.95)
- Flower T-Strap Sandals, $20.21 (originally $26.95)
- Canvas Low Top Sneakers, $23.07 (originally $32.95)
- Straw Fedora, $10.17 (originally $16.95)
- Uniform Braided Belt, $9.71 (originally $12.95)
- Flower Beaded Necklace and Bracelet Set, $5.37 (originally $8.95)