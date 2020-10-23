7 Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Services Great for Families

Whether you're planning on enjoying the same eats as always with a side of Zoom greetings or you're looking to simplify your Thanksgiving 2020 menu, these meal delivery services are worth checking out.

As families from coast to coast practice physical distancing and even annual parades are going virtual, Thanksgiving 2020 is sure to be different from years past. Most of us will be opting for smaller gatherings, far less travel, and likely significantly fewer trips to the grocery store. That said, this could be the perfect year to keep Turkey Day simple by ordering from a meal delivery service.

Here are a few of our favorite Thanksgiving meal delivery services that will help you celebrate safely.

1. Omaha Steaks

The famous food gift service Omaha Steaks, which has been around since 1953, is offering "build your own" holiday dinner boxes starting at $159.99 for six items, $199.99 for seven items, or a la carte options like caramel apple tartlets and Brussels sprouts with bacon and shallots. The turkey comes pre-seasoned, along with a cooking bag and simple instructions.

Omaha Steaks ships anywhere within the U.S., although delivery to Alaska and Hawaii costs extra.

2. Burgers' Smokehouse

A Missouri-based family company that's been around since 1952, Burgers' offers a complete Southern-inspired Smoked Turkey Meal ($146), which will serve about six to eight people and ships for free to the lower 48 states.

Turkey and sides like broccoli and cheese casserole, sweet potato casserole, and pecan pie arrive frozen with instructions for thawing and heating.

3. Magic Kitchen

Around since 2005, Magic Kitchen is a nationwide food delivery service that aims to help families keep mealtime tasty and simple. They're offering a turkey dinner this Thanksgiving with a whole roasted turkey breast and sides for six people starting at $159.99 and a deluxe meals for two starting at $66.99. There are also a wide variety of a la carte sides, like apple and sage stuffing, cranberry orange sauce, and their best-selling "Magic Mashed Potatoes."

Magic Kitchen ships anywhere in the continental U.S. within four business days via FedEx.

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

4. Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma has a reputation for offering gourmet, quality ingredients, so it's no surprise that their complete Thanksgiving meal offerings look mouthwatering. You can pick and choose from a wide variety of heat-and-eat Thanksgiving menus for anywhere from four ($179.95) to 12 people ($699.95), complete with dishes like sausage, apple and cranberry stuffing, butter chive mashed potatoes, bacon macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, and sweet yam casserole.

The company ships nationwide and to ensure freshness, meals are shipped via two-day delivery.

5. ButcherBox

If you don't necessarily need a complete meal but would like to have the turkey or any other proteins show up at your door, check out this ButcherBox, which offers 100 percent grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, and heritage breed pork. And when you sign up for a subscription, you get a choice of three different meats, plus free 5-oz, lobster tails and two 6-oz. filet mignon steaks free in first box.

Meat from ButcherBox is frozen for freshness, safely packaged, and delivered in an eco-friendly, insulated box—for free.

6. Purple Carrot

For families who want to go plant-based this (or every) Thanksgiving, vegan meal kit service Purple Carrot is your best bet. For $75, their meatless Thanksgiving meal includes four servings of each of the following dishes:

Hasselback butternut squash with cider glaze & rosemary pecan dukkah

Rustic ciabatta stuffing with root vegetables & herb sausage

Roasted Brussel sprouts with oyster mushrooms & garlic kimchi

Pear cranberry crisp with a walnut crumble

Classic gravy & cranberry sauce

It's a one-time purchase, but you do need to sign up with the site to order.

7. HelloFresh

HelloFresh aims to make Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving around the country delicious and stress-free by offering up all the ingredients and instructions you need to make a full feast. They're offering Turkey + Sides dinner for 8-10 people at $16 per person. There's also a Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box that feeds 4-6 for $22.50 per person. Sides include smoky maple Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, ciabatta stuffing, and an apple ginger crisp.