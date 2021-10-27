Too Busy To Plan a Feast? Let These Thanksgiving Delivery Services Do It for You
Let's face it, the holidays can be a stressful time. Between shopping for gifts for your kids and getting your house spick and span for guests, who has time to plan out a large feast? That's where Thanksgiving dinner delivery services come to the rescue. They do all the heavy lifting for you in various ways, depending on the service. Brands like Hello Fresh and Home Chef handle the planning for you by delivering ingredients and recipes for you to cook at home, while Williams Sonoma and Harry & David ship heat-and-eat feasts so you can spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen. No matter what level of effort and convenience you're looking for, there's a Thanksgiving dinner delivery service on this list for you.
The 10 Best Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery Services
- Best Overall: Williams Sonoma
- Best Beyond Turkey: Hello Fresh
- Best Twist on Thanksgiving: Goldbelly
- Best for Sides: Home Chef
- Best Gourmet: Harry & David
- Best for Turkey: Hickory Farms
- Best Flavors: Blue Apron
- Best for Vegetarians: Purple Carrot
- Best Customizable Meal: Omaha Steaks
- Best Organic Thanksgiving: Sunbasket
Best Overall Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery: Williams Sonoma
Everyone who wants their Thanksgiving dinner delivered this year has a different vision of the perfect holiday feast. While some are looking for shipped ingredients to cook their meal themselves, others may be looking for a simple ready-to-eat option. That spectrum is why Williams Sonoma's menu is the best Thanksgiving dinner delivery on the market. It has all the classic staples done three different ways: from-scratch recipes (ingredients not included), pantry shortcuts, and ready-to-cook dishes. For example, you can make a traditional cranberry sauce yourself, keep it simple with a jarred cranberry bourbon sauce, or receive a specially made cranberry chutney to heat and eat. Essentially, Williams Sonoma's menu comes with the promise of having Thanksgiving done your way with as much effort or convenience as you please.
Beyond cranberry sauce, you can also order turkey, gravy, sides like mushroom and herb stuffing, assorted brie appetizers, and various desserts at any one of the effort options (we have our eye on the pecan pie in a jar). You can even get your booze on with a maple bourbon fizz kit or selections from the Williams Sonoma wine club. Either way, you'll get your perfect Thanksgiving dinner delivered just how you like it.
To buy: Williams Sonoma Thanksgiving Menu, from $12.95; williams-sonoma.com.
Best Beyond Turkey: Hello Fresh
Meal kit service Hello Fresh is once again simplifying our lives in the kitchen by having a Thanksgiving dinner box delivered right to our doorsteps. And better yet, it isn't limiting its menu to just a turkey dinner. Rather, it gives you the option between roast turkey with a garlic herb butter rub or peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin as the star dish on your dining table. Both main courses come with a fancy feast, including ciabatta stuffing, roasted delicata and shallots, apple ginger crisp, and more. You can even add cranberry brie crostinis as an appetizer for an additional $19.89.
To order Hello Fresh's Thanksgiving box, simply select your main course and specify the number of people you're feeding. And no, you don't have to be a Hello Fresh subscriber to receive your Thanksgiving box. All are welcome to the table!
To buy: Hello Fresh Thanksgiving Box, from $135.92 for turkey and from $179.92 for beef tenderloin; hellofresh.com.
Best Twist on Thanksgiving: Goldbelly
Traditional Thanksgiving food isn't everyone's cup of tea, so Goldbelly is serving up an innovative reimagining of the standard feast to shake things up. Its Southern comfort Thanksgiving is the perfect twist on Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your door, with Goldbelly saying it will "fill tables, hearts, and bellies with a memorable, hand-crafted spread that only America's heartland can deliver."
Perhaps the highlight of the Southern comfort menu is the cajun spicy deep fried turkey from Uncle Ray's Fried Turkeys in Dallas, TX. This well-seasoned, crispy turkey serves 10 to 12 people and adds soul to your spread with minimal effort, delivered frozen and ready to thaw before baking in the oven. Other twists include heat-and-eat Southern side dishes, like collard greens and mac and cheese, seafood gumbo, and creamed corn. It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie, and Goldbelly has got you covered with a deep-dish apple pie. Every dish is ordered à-la-cart, meaning you can mix and match to build your ideal Southern comfort Thanksgiving feast for up to 35 people.
To buy: Goldbelly's Southern Comfort Thanksgiving, from $37; goldbelly.com.
Best for Sides: Home Chef
It's common practice for Thanksgiving dinner responsibilities to be divided between guests—one person covers the pies, one brave soul tackles the turkey, you get the idea. If you're taking on the sides this year, Home Chef has got you covered. The tried-and-true meal delivery service also provides Thanksgiving dinner delivery, and its Friendsgiving side trio is the star of the show.
This seasonal sides meal kit is the perfect trifecta for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner: apple herb stuffing, pecorino-garlic mashed potatoes, and cranberry-almond green beans. That may sound a lot to cook on your own, but Chef Jimmy Madla helps to simplify the process. The provided recipe wraps all the dishes into just six simple steps. Best of all, they only take an hour to prepare. Make sure you order your sides by November 18 so that they'll arrive fresh and on time for Thanksgiving.
To buy: Home Chef Friendsgiving Side Trio, from $50, must have a Home Chef membership; homechef.com.
Best Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery: Harry & David
If you enjoy the finer things in life, consider ordering a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner delivery from Harry & David this holiday season. The gift basket retailer is once again expanding its service to bring fancy Thanksgiving favorites serving eight to 10 people to your front door. There's a gourmet turkey feast for traditionalists, complete with a ready-to-heat bird, apple sausage stuffing, brown sugar potatoes, and much more. But there's plenty more meal options if you want to shake things up this year, including a spiral-sliced ham dinner, prime rib meal, stuffed pork crown roast, and even a lobster truffle mac and cheese meal, among others. You can also order your main meats à-la-carte.
Still, no family is one-size-fits-all, which is why Harry & David offers the option to customize your gourmet Thanksgiving dinner. Opt to create your own feast by selecting a main meat course; two sides, such as acorn squash with maple glaze or black truffle almond green beans; one appetizer assortment; and one dessert, like a blueberry marionberry crisp or an apple galette. You can even add wine onto most meal options for a truly delectable Thanksgiving dinner delivery experience.
To buy: Harry & David Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery, from $199.99; harryanddavid.com.
Best for Turkey: Hickory Farms
There's no denying that a good turkey is the key to a successful Thanksgiving. But it's also no secret that they can be a hassle to prepare, let alone to cook correctly. That's why we're thankful that Hickory Farms provides the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving dinner delivery. Its premium turkey feeds eight to 12 people and arrives at your door ready to cook in your oven. But don't worry, Hickory Farms provides easy instructions to cook your turkey just right.
You can get your turkey à-la-carte or go the extra mile with a premium turkey dinner, which includes ready-to-bake sides, such as brown sugar sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and apple sausage stuffing. The feast also comes with a delectable chocolate pumpkin cheesecake that easily defrosts in a matter of hours. There are also plenty more desserts and spreads to choose from, like the highly-rated summer sausage and cheese gift box or gourmet cheesecake sampler to easily enhance your Thanksgiving dinner delivery.
To buy: Hickory Farms Premium Turkey Dinner, $185 (was $220); hickoryfarms.com.
Best Flavors: Blue Apron
Flavor is key when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner delivery, and Blue Apron does not disappoint in its meal kit for subscribers. The meal kit service is pulling out all the stops with its turkey feast, which serves six to eight people. All the ingredients are portioned out and come with step-by-step instructions to cook your Thanksgiving dinner in a single afternoon. Alongside the roast turkey breast, Blue Apron members will also enjoy pimento cheese mashed potatoes, sage gravy and cranberry relish, roasted carrots in ginger syrup, mushroom-braised greens, and skillet poblano cornbread. And who could forget the peanut-glazed apple and persimmon crumble for a scrumptious dessert?
But it doesn't end there. Blue Apron also provides a two and four serving Thanksgiving-inspired menu with meals like roasted half chicken and herb gravy as well as vegetarian options like seared scallops and walnut-thyme breadcrumbs or butternut squash and spinach risotto with fried sage and walnuts. These add-ons are available for delivery the week of November 22, while the turkey feast meal kit delivers all throughout November leading up to Thanksgiving.
To buy: Blue Apron's Thanksgiving Dinner Menu, $134.96; blueapron.com.
Best for Vegetarians: Purple Carrot
Not every table needs a turkey on Thanksgiving, least of all those of vegetarians. Purple Carrot knows this well, which is why it curated a plant-based Thanksgiving dinner delivered just in time for the holidays. Subscribers will enjoy a quinoa-stuffed delicata squash with garlicky kale and golden raisins as a stunning main course. The sides sound just as delicious: rustic ciabatta stuffing with root vegetables and herb sausage, roasted brussel sprouts with oyster mushrooms and garlic kimchi butter, and, of course, classic gravy and cranberry sauce. And there's always room for dessert, especially when it's a pear cranberry crisp with a walnut crumble.
Ingredients for all these dishes ship portioned out and ready for you to cook at home. Don't worry, these recipes are simple enough even for beginners. Purple Carrot's plant-based Thanksgiving meal serves four people and sells out every year, so if you're a subscriber, make sure you order yours by November 16 for it to arrive by the holiday.
To buy: Purple Carrot's Plant-Based Thanksgiving Dinner, $75; purplecarrot.com.
Best Customizable Meal: Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks is clearly well-known for its meat selections, but it also offers an excellent custom Thanksgiving dinner delivery service that serves four to eight people. Four people can choose between smoked turkey breast or Duroc country ham; three sides, such as whipped sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts with shallots and bacon; one pie; a mini dessert; and even mini baguettes. The more people you're serving, the more options Omaha Steaks has in store, like beef tenderloin roast, prime rib roast, spiral-sliced ham, and more.
Can't decide on your own? Omaha Steaks also offers fixed holiday assortments, like the cozy traditional Thanksgiving dinner and a Thanksgiving ham feast, among others. Want one dish without the others? It also offers both its main courses and sides à-la-cart for your enjoyment. Regardless, all dishes come ready to eat.
To buy: Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving Dinner, from $129.99; omahasteaks.com.
Best Organic Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery: Sunbasket
Holiday feasts aren't exactly synonymous with clean eating, but Sunbasket is helping to shift those tides with its organic Thanksgiving dinner delivery. The meal delivery service touts "healthy, delicious meals made with farm-fresh ingredients," and that philosophy extends to its Thanksgiving meal. Sunbasket is partnering with online butcher Rastelli's for a premier selection of meats, including pre-cooked prime rib slices, tenderloin roast, Tuscan turkey breast roast, and Faroe Island salmon. Of course Sunbasket is also sprinkling in its own organic sides, like green beans with toasted hazelnut gremolata, herb-roasted rainbow carrots with charred lemon, and Yukon Gold potato and cauliflower gratin with gruyere.
Those may sound like a mouthful, but thanks to Sunbasket's simplicity mantra, all dishes are either pre-cooked or broken down into easy, quick recipes. Plus, all ingredients are organically sourced for a feast you can feel good about. Oh, and you don't need a subscription to order either.
To buy: Sunbasket Thanksgiving Dinner, from $45; sunbasket.com.
