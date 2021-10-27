Too Busy To Plan a Feast? Let These Thanksgiving Delivery Services Do It for You

Best Beyond Turkey: Hello Fresh

Meal kit service Hello Fresh is once again simplifying our lives in the kitchen by having a Thanksgiving dinner box delivered right to our doorsteps. And better yet, it isn't limiting its menu to just a turkey dinner. Rather, it gives you the option between roast turkey with a garlic herb butter rub or peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin as the star dish on your dining table. Both main courses come with a fancy feast, including ciabatta stuffing, roasted delicata and shallots, apple ginger crisp, and more. You can even add cranberry brie crostinis as an appetizer for an additional $19.89.

To order Hello Fresh's Thanksgiving box, simply select your main course and specify the number of people you're feeding. And no, you don't have to be a Hello Fresh subscriber to receive your Thanksgiving box. All are welcome to the table!

To buy: Hello Fresh Thanksgiving Box, from $135.92 for turkey and from $179.92 for beef tenderloin; hellofresh.com.

