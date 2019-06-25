Food & Recipes

Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Don't Last as Long as You Think

You’ll need to finish that turkey ASAP.
6 Easy Appetizers for Your Holiday Party

The best appetizers for any holiday party are easy appetizers—and each of these mouthwatering small bites requires only a few ingredients. 
Holiday Helpers: Easy Recipes to Make Before and After Thanksgiving

Instead of reaching for takeout before and after your Thanksgiving feast, try these easy dishes. You can use up leftovers, raid the pantry, and cook while you’re asleep! 
5 Thanksgiving Dishes Kids Can Make

From scooping and seasoning to spreading and rolling, these recipes have tons of steps that kids can really do all on their own. (Just be sure to adjust and supervise based on age and ability!)
Cook Thanksgiving Dinner in Four Hours

With our can’t-miss menu and minute-by-minute plan, you can get a festive meal on the table in only a little more time than it takes for the football game to finish. 
Marshmallow Pilgrim Hat Treats

Crunchy and sweet, these Marshmallow Pilgrim Hat Treats are a great way to cap a Thanksgiving classroom party.
15 Easy Appetizer Ideas

Invite your guests to mingle and munch on these tasty appetizers while you put the finishing touches on Thanksgiving dinner!
Holiday Foods Babies Can Eat Too

Nine foods (and how to serve them) that even the smallest holiday diners can enjoy.
Super-Easy Slow Cooker Recipes

The Very Best Mashed Potatoes

7 Festive Baby Food Recipes for Thanksgiving

Sweet Turkey Cupcakes

Corny Cookies

These candy-topped treats are a sweet addition to your feast or a Thanksgiving school party.

Quiz: Which Thanksgiving Side Dish Are You?

Farm to Feast: 5 Thanksgiving Recipes

7 Yummy Desserts for Thanksgiving

Tasty Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

A Grocery List for Our Easiest Thanksgiving Dinner

Super Stuffings

Easy as Pie

