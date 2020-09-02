7 Thanksgiving Turkey Coloring Pages to Print for the Kids Table

By Nicole Harris
September 02, 2020
Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Keep little ones occupied during Thanksgiving dinner with these free printable turkey coloring pages. Just add them to the kids table with a basket of markers and they'll be good to go as they gobble, gobble! 

Classic Turkey

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
This turkey shows off its feathers in a grassy field. Coloring them will get your child in the Thanksgiving spirit, whether they go for classic brown or a rainbow of hues.

Happy Turkey

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Teach kids about the body parts of the beloved turkey—including the snood, wattle, and beak—with this fun close-up coloring page.

Signs of Autumn

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Pumpkins, leaves, and turkeys, oh my!

Turkey in a Flower Field

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
This turkey’s feathers blend in with the flower petals behind it. How will your child decorate each of them? 

Pilgrim Turkey

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
The first Thanksgiving happened when the Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians celebrated their autumnal harvest with a feast in 1621. It looks like this turkey learned its history lessons!

Turkey and Leaves

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
What do you get when you combine fall leaves with a smiling turkey? A festive fridge-worthy piece of art!

Barnyard Turkey

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Calling all barn animals to come together and celebrate Thanksgiving!

