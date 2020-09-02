7 Thanksgiving Turkey Coloring Pages to Print for the Kids Table
Keep little ones occupied during Thanksgiving dinner with these free printable turkey coloring pages. Just add them to the kids table with a basket of markers and they'll be good to go as they gobble, gobble!
Classic Turkey
This turkey shows off its feathers in a grassy field. Coloring them will get your child in the Thanksgiving spirit, whether they go for classic brown or a rainbow of hues.
Happy Turkey
Teach kids about the body parts of the beloved turkey—including the snood, wattle, and beak—with this fun close-up coloring page.
Signs of Autumn
Pumpkins, leaves, and turkeys, oh my!
Turkey in a Flower Field
This turkey’s feathers blend in with the flower petals behind it. How will your child decorate each of them?
Pilgrim Turkey
The first Thanksgiving happened when the Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians celebrated their autumnal harvest with a feast in 1621. It looks like this turkey learned its history lessons!
Turkey and Leaves
What do you get when you combine fall leaves with a smiling turkey? A festive fridge-worthy piece of art!
Barnyard Turkey
Calling all barn animals to come together and celebrate Thanksgiving!