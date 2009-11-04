15 Free Printable Thanksgiving Coloring Pages

Print our free Thanksgiving coloring pages to keep kids of all ages entertained this November. Designs include cornucopias, corn stalks, and turkeys!
Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Apple Basket

Your kids will have bushels of fun coloring this overflowing basket of apples.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Corn Stalks

Print out these corn stalks for a dose of fall fun.

3 of 16

Give Thanks Cornucopia

What better way for kids to remember Thanksgiving's true meaning than with a timeless cornucopia? Print out a few of these coloring pages, and let kids experiment with colors.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Happy Thanksgiving

Whether it's Turkey Day or just past Halloween, your kids will get a kick out of coloring this "Happy Thanksgiving" coloring page!

5 of 16

Pilgrim Hat

Although you can't wear this pilgrim hat, it makes an adorable art project.

6 of 16

Scarecrow

This silly scarecrow could use a little color! Print a few copies of this cute Thank giving coloring page, and let your kids work their holiday charm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Gobble, Gobble

Kids of all ages will love coloring this classic holiday-themed drawing.

8 of 16

Turkey Dinner

This free printable Thanksgiving coloring page looks good enough to eat.

9 of 16

Lots of Feathers

Want a creative and artistic Thanksgiving coloring page? Print out this fluffed-up turkey, and have kids give each feather a different color.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Classic Cornucopia

Who doesn't love a classic cornucopia stuffed with yummy veggies, leaves, and a pumpkin?

11 of 16

Acorns and Oak Leaves

Color these acorns and oak leaves to look like the pretty colors outside your window.

12 of 16

Plumped-Up Pumpkins

Want to get in the holiday spirit? Have kids add some bright reds and oranges to this fun fall mix of pumpkins and gourds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Pinecones

You may not see them yet, but pinecones will soon start appearing on trees. Print out these Thanksgiving coloring pages to get ready for winter!

14 of 16

Thanksgiving Pie

This pie even looks homemade! Print out a few pages for kids to color, and have them imagine what kind of pie they're "making" as they do.

15 of 16

Candlesticks

A full Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without a pair of candlesticks.

Copyright © 2010 Meredith Corporation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Thanksgiving Printables

All Topics in Thanksgiving Printables

Advertisement