15 Free Printable Thanksgiving Coloring Pages
Apple Basket
Your kids will have bushels of fun coloring this overflowing basket of apples.
Corn Stalks
Print out these corn stalks for a dose of fall fun.
Give Thanks Cornucopia
What better way for kids to remember Thanksgiving's true meaning than with a timeless cornucopia? Print out a few of these coloring pages, and let kids experiment with colors.
Happy Thanksgiving
Whether it's Turkey Day or just past Halloween, your kids will get a kick out of coloring this "Happy Thanksgiving" coloring page!
Pilgrim Hat
Although you can't wear this pilgrim hat, it makes an adorable art project.
Scarecrow
This silly scarecrow could use a little color! Print a few copies of this cute Thank giving coloring page, and let your kids work their holiday charm.
Gobble, Gobble
Kids of all ages will love coloring this classic holiday-themed drawing.
Turkey Dinner
This free printable Thanksgiving coloring page looks good enough to eat.
Lots of Feathers
Want a creative and artistic Thanksgiving coloring page? Print out this fluffed-up turkey, and have kids give each feather a different color.
Classic Cornucopia
Who doesn't love a classic cornucopia stuffed with yummy veggies, leaves, and a pumpkin?
Acorns and Oak Leaves
Color these acorns and oak leaves to look like the pretty colors outside your window.
Plumped-Up Pumpkins
Want to get in the holiday spirit? Have kids add some bright reds and oranges to this fun fall mix of pumpkins and gourds.
Pinecones
You may not see them yet, but pinecones will soon start appearing on trees. Print out these Thanksgiving coloring pages to get ready for winter!
Thanksgiving Pie
This pie even looks homemade! Print out a few pages for kids to color, and have them imagine what kind of pie they're "making" as they do.
Candlesticks
A full Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without a pair of candlesticks.
