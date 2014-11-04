7 Thanksgiving Activities for Kids

Burn off a few calories with a goofy outdoor relay race. It also has the eco-friendly side effect of providing food for birds and squirrels.

How to play: Divide your group into teams and give each team a large bag of plain popcorn and two shoe cups. The first runner on each team slips the cups over his shoes and fills them with popcorn. At "Go," the players make their way across the lawn, empty their popcorn into a box, and race back to the start. The next teammate in line slips on the cups and follows suit. The relay continues until one of the bags is empty. The amount of popcorn in the boxes is measured, either with a ruler to find the depth or by scooping out the popcorn and counting the number of cups filled. The team with the most popcorn is the winner.

See next slide for instructions on making the cups.