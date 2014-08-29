Thanksgiving Craft and Treat Videos

By Parents Editors August 28, 2014

Whether you make a paper pilgrim hat or cute cupcake, celebrate the season with these 6 fall festive craft and treat videos.

Thanksgiving Kid Craft: Pilgrim Hat

Watch this step-by-step video to make a paper pilgrim's hat for your Thanksgiving celebration.

How to Make a Mayflower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving

Craft a paper Mayflower centerpiece for your Thanksgiving celebration.

Clever Fox Pumpkin Pie

Learn how to turn a slice of pumpkin pie into an adorable fox.

Make a Pilgrim-Hat Dip Station

Transform paper cups and craft paper into a festive veggie holder.

Corny Cookies

These candy-topped treats are a sweet addition to your feast or a Thanksgiving school party.

Cute Gobbler Cupcakes

When you need a great Thanksgiving or a school party treat, these tasty turkeys fit the bill.

