Thanksgiving Craft and Treat Videos
Thanksgiving Kid Craft: Pilgrim Hat
Whether you make a paper pilgrim hat or cute cupcake, celebrate the season with these 6 fall festive craft and treat videos.
Watch this step-by-step video to make a paper pilgrim's hat for your Thanksgiving celebration.
How to Make a Mayflower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving
Craft a paper Mayflower centerpiece for your Thanksgiving celebration.
Clever Fox Pumpkin Pie
Learn how to turn a slice of pumpkin pie into an adorable fox.
Make a Pilgrim-Hat Dip Station
Transform paper cups and craft paper into a festive veggie holder.
Corny Cookies
These candy-topped treats are a sweet addition to your feast or a Thanksgiving school party.
Cute Gobbler Cupcakes
When you need a great Thanksgiving or a school party treat, these tasty turkeys fit the bill.
