Decorating

Chic Thanksgiving Table Crafts to Make With Kids
Set an extra-special Thanksgiving table with these kid-friendly crafts. We're betting that their creativity will upstage even the most impressive holiday meal!
Mod Garlands
String these cheerful strands from cabinets, the buffet, the walls, or even down the table.
Make a Paper Turkey Centerpiece
Stuff this turkey with popcorn to create a table decoration that doubles as a yummy appetizer.
