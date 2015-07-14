14 Turkey Crafts for Kids

Play “pin the feather on the turkey” with this creative Thanksgiving craft for kids.

What you'll need: construction paper (in brown, yellow, red, white and black), patterned paper, scissors, stickers

Make it: Cut all the pieces for your turkey from construction paper: a large circle for the body, smaller circle for the head, yellow feet and beak, eyes, and a bright red wattle. Then, decorate your feathers from patterned paper and stickers. Give your kids a blindfold, spin them around, and then play “pin the feather on the turkey.”