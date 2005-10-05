Thanksgiving Crafts & Goodies

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with these easy projects.

Name Frames

When dinner's through, these festive felt place cards can be used to display photos of your little guests, taken on this special day.

What you need:

Cardboard

Brown kraft paper

Orange, yellow, green, brown, and tan felt squares

Fabric scissors

Scallop fabric shears

Markers

Craft glue

Pencil

Yellow yarn

Yarn needle

Leaf and acorn templates*

To make:

1. Cut a 6"x5" rectangle from cardboard and a 6"x5" rectangle from kraft paper.

2. Glue kraft paper to cardboard.

3. To make the frame, cut a 6"x5" rectangle from the yellow felt. Cut out center by folding the felt in half lengthwise and cutting out a rectangle 1" in from the sides. The outside rectangle is your frame. Unfold and glue over kraft paper.

4. Next, cut a 7 1/2"x6" rectangle from orange felt using scallop fabric shears. Cut out center by folding in half lengthwise and using scallop fabric shears to cut out rectangle 2" in from sides.

5. Glue the 7 1/2"x6" rectangle on top of the yellow felt to make a double frame.

6. To create decorative accents, trace leaf and acorn templates* on felt, cut out, and glue to face of frame.

7. Write the name of a guest in marker on the kraft paper inside frame.

To hang:

Cut two 6" strands of yarn. Fold each strand of yarn in half to form a loop, and glue the folded end to the back of the frame, leaving the loose ends free. Using the loose ends of the yarn, tie the frame to the back of the chair.

* You'll need Adobe Acrobat Reader to view and print the template. If you don't have this program, click below for a free download.

Related Links:

Leaf Napkin Rings

Our leaf napkin rings add a dash of fall-friendly color to formal white linens. They also make great party favors.

What you need:

Yellow and brown yarn

Gold, green, and brown felt squares

Fabric scissors

Yarn needle

Leaf templates*

To make:

1. Using the leaf templates*, trace two leaves onto felt. Cut out leaves, and using a 20" piece of yarn, sew a 1/2" running stitch down the center of one leaf.

2. Tie a knot at the end of the stitch to secure the leaf to the yarn. Do the same with the other leaf using the other end of the yarn strand.

To assemble:

Fold napkin lengthwise and place on top of yarn between the two leaves. Overlap ends to hold napkin in place.

* You'll need Adobe Acrobat Reader to view and print the template. If you don't have this program, click below for a free download.

Related Links:

Table Topper

This is what the best-dressed dining tables are wearing this holiday season--a simple green felt cloth decorated with fall leaves and other seasonal shapes that are held in place with a little fabric glue.

What you need:

Green felt equal in size to surface area of table plus 24"

Roll of brown kraft paper

Scallop fabric shears

Fabric scissors

Orange, yellow, brown, and tan felt squares

Orange, yellow, brown, and tan yarn

Fabric glue

Leaf and acorn templates*

To make:

1. Drape felt over your table, and cut to fit, leaving about 12" hanging over each side.

2. Give the cloth a decorative edge by trimming with scallop fabric shears.

3. To decorate, cut leaves and acorns (see templates)* in varying sizes from different colors of felt, and glue to the overhanging sides of the tablecloth.

4. Cut varying lengths and colors of yarn, and glue to tablecloth. Drape cloth over the table. To create a drawing surface for the kids to decorate, cut a piece of brown kraft paper to fit table center and place over top of felt.

* You'll need Adobe Acrobat Reader to view and print the template. If you don't have this program, click below for a free download.

Related Links:

Tree of Thanks

This (Thanks)giving tree is bound to become a new holiday tradition.

What you need:

Card stock in assorted autumnal colors

Pencil

Scissors

1/8" hole punch

Wire or twine

2 or 3 tree branches, about 4' long

Vase or flowerpot

Pebbles or small stones, enough to fill vase

Moss

Assorted leaves

To make:

1. Trace leaves onto card stock and cut out.

2. Punch a hole into the stem of each leaf.

3. Measure and cut a 2" length of wire or twine for each leaf. Thread it through the hole and bend the ends to make a hook for hanging.

4. Fill the pot halfway with stones. Place tree branches in the pot and add more stones to hold them in place.

5. Let your children (or guests, if you prefer to make this a part of your holiday dinner rituals) choose a leaf or two and ask them to jot down things that they're thankful for.

Autumn Napkin Rings

Let your children help decorate these nifty edible napkin rings.

What you need:

Serrated knife

Multicolored wafer ice-cream cones

Royal icing

Candy corn

To make:

1. Using a serrated knife, cut the tops off multicolored wafer ice-cream cones.

2. Make a batch of royal icing: In mixer bowl, combine 1 Tbs. powdered egg whites, A pinch of cream of tartar, 2 cups confectioners' sugar, and 3 Tbs. water. Beat on low to blend, then beat on high until icing is stiff.

3. With brush, apply icing to cone, and attach pieces of candy corn.

Pilgrim Hats

Get kids in the Thanksgiving spirit with these traditional toppers.

What you need:

Chocolate to melt

Shortbread cookies

A bag of large marshmallows

A bag of jelly-beans

To make:

1. Spread melted chocolate over

a round shortbread cookie.

2. Dip a large marshmallow in

chocolate, and place it on the cookie.

3. Add a jelly-bean "buckle" and