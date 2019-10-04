4 Cute Thanksgiving Crafts That Are Perfect for The Kids Table

Start by having your child cut a bunch of 8-in. squares from unprinted sections of paper bags; paint with craft paint. Paint paper straws to match. Let dry.

For each wheat stalk, cut out one 3x6-in. rectangle and two 1x7-in. strips from the painted 8-in. squares. Fold the 3x6-in. rectangle in half lengthwise with paint showing. Cut a fringe, making 1-in. cuts every 1/8 in. into the folded edge. Open the 3x6-in. strip, smooth flat, and gently refold. Glue the folded, fringed strip together at the base. While the glue is damp, run another line of glue on the bottom of the strip.

Help your child hold the strip at an angle to a straw and spin the straw to wind the paper around the straw; hold for a minute to set glue. Last, cut long leaf shapes from the 1x7-in. strips and glue to the base of the straw. Best for ages 7 years+