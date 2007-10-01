Cool Turkey Place Card Craft
Let the kids help set your Thanksgiving table with this neat napkin-folding trick.
Credit: Mike Hales
It's a Bird! It's a Turkey! It's a napkin? Yup. Here's a super-simple way to dress up your Thanksgiving dinner table, from event designer David Stark. Just pick up a colorful gourd at the store and decorate it with cloves for eyes (the stem is the beak).
Excerpted from Napkins With a Twist by David Stark (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2006. Mike Hales photographer. All rights reserved.
