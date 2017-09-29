Chic Thanksgiving Table Crafts to Make With Kids
Set an extra-special Thanksgiving table with these kid-friendly crafts. We're betting that their creativity will upstage even the most impressive holiday meal!
Silverware Bags
Package each guest's utensils in a colorful bag that kids can make out of the plain brown lunch variety. First, have the kids go outside and gather leaves in different shapes. Next, place a sheet of thin colored paper, like origami paper, over a leaf, and use the side of a crayon to rub over the paper so that the leaf's imprint is revealed. (Hold the paper firmly with the other hand so it doesn't scoot around.) Repeat with various shapes and colors of paper and crayon. Cut out each leaf rubbing (an adult should handle the scissors), and fold along the center rib so the leaves' edges pop up. Then, for each lunch bag, cut a slit a third of the way down on each side of the front of the bag; fold the resulting flap down inside the bag. To make the bag narrower, fold left and right sides around to the back and secure with washi tape. (For bags just the right size, try Desert Green Store Natural Kraft Paper Silverware Bags.) Adhere a few leaf rubbings to each bag with Glue Dots and tuck silverware inside.
Fabric-Covered Serving Spoons
What You'll Need:
Wooden spoons, cotton fabric, plastic wrap or parchment paper, foam brush, Mod Podge Matte Finish, 400-grit sandpaper
What To Do:
1. Cut fabric to fit spoon handle, overlapping seam edges slightly.
2. Place fabric right side up on plastic wrap or parchment. Brush on Mod Podge; let dry.
3. Trim the fabric for clean edges. Apply Mod Podge to the back of the fabric. Wrap fabric around spoon; smooth. Clean off excess with a wet paper towel. Add Mod Podge to the fabric and let dry, propped slightly so the glue can dry on all sides.
4. Lightly sand and add another layer of Mod Podge. Let dry and repeat two times to increase durability (optional).
Turkey Tray
A tangram is a dissection puzzle made from seven flat shapes (called tans), which are put together without overlapping to form a new shape.
What You'll Need:
Foam brush, acrylic craft paint in desired color, small wooden tray, template, cardstock paper in a variety of colors, Mod Podge Hard Coat
What To Do:
1. Brush on two layers of paint to the inside base of the tray, allowing them to dry completely between coats.
2. Print the template, cut out, and trace onto a variety of colors of cardstock. Cut out. Arrange the shapes on the tray to make a turkey. Starting in the center and working one piece at a time, apply a layer of Mod Podge to the back of the shape. Smooth in place on the tray with clean fingers. Repeat to complete turkey. For a smooth finish, wipe away excess Mod Podge with a damp paper towel.
3. Cover the entire surface of the tray with a layer of Mod Podge. Let dry and add another coat, if desired, according to the manufacturer's directions.
Personalized Napkins
Label napkins at place settings with sprigs of fresh thyme in the form of each guest's first initial. Twist thin floral wire (about 28 gauge) around a stem. If you need to add another piece to make, say, the crossbar of the letter A, or if your stem isn't long enough, intertwine the sprigs together using wire. (An adult can help a kid crafter by clipping off excess wire with wire cutters.)
Feather Napkin Rings
What You'll Need:
Rolling pin, air-dry clay (we like Polyform Model Air and FIMO Air Basic Modeling Clay), two scraps of fabric, feather cookie cutter, cocktail straw, 400-grit sandpaper (optional), paintbrush, acrylic craft paint, string or ribbon
What To Do
1. Roll clay out to about ¼-inch thick between fabric pieces. Cut the shapes with the cookie cutter. Set feather aside. Punch a hole in the top of each one with the straw, and allow to dry.
2. Rub any sharp edges with a wet finger or sandpaper. Paint as desired. Let dry. Tie onto napkins to finish.
Painted Coasters
What You'll Need:
Painter's tape, cork coasters, acrylic craft paint
What To Do:
1. Position a strip of tape on each coaster and press down firmly. Paint one side and let dry completely.
2. Remove tape and add another strip in the opposite direction. Paint one side and let dry. Remove tape and continue painting more colors as desired. Repeat to make a set.
Gourd Centerpiece
A wow-worthy centerpiece can be as simple as lining up colorful mini pumpkins down the middle of the table. And painting a bunch is an entertaining project for kids to take on. (The more, the merrier: We used about two dozen artificial white ones that are easier to paint than the orange kind.) Cover the stems in painter's tape, then let kids coat them in punchy shades of acrylic craft paint. Relatives can take one home, or you can reuse them year after year.
Appetizer Plates
What You'll Need:
Ceramic salad plates, medium-point black and brown Sharpie Oil-Based Paint Markers, nail-polish remover, cotton swabs
What To Do:
1. Wash and dry the plates. Draw the designs, using the nail-polish remover and cotton swabs as an eraser as needed.
2. Place plates in a cold oven, heat to 400°F, and bake for 45 minutes. Turn off heat, and let the oven cool fully with the plates inside to finish.
Dot Napkins
What You'll Need:
Cardboard, linen napkins (washed, dried, and ironed), plastic plate, pencil with eraser, fabric paint
What To Do:
1. Cover your work surface with cardboard. Spread out the napkin.
2. Use the plate to hold the paint and the eraser as a stamp. Test a few paint dots on paper first, then stamp dots on fabric. Clean off eraser if switching colors and to help keep the dots crisp. Let dry.