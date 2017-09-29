Chic Thanksgiving Table Crafts to Make With Kids

A tangram is a dissection puzzle made from seven flat shapes (called tans), which are put together without overlapping to form a new shape.

What You'll Need:

Foam brush, acrylic craft paint in desired color, small wooden tray, template, cardstock paper in a variety of colors, Mod Podge Hard Coat

What To Do:

1. Brush on two layers of paint to the inside base of the tray, allowing them to dry completely between coats.

2. Print the template, cut out, and trace onto a variety of colors of cardstock. Cut out. Arrange the shapes on the tray to make a turkey. Starting in the center and working one piece at a time, apply a layer of Mod Podge to the back of the shape. Smooth in place on the tray with clean fingers. Repeat to complete turkey. For a smooth finish, wipe away excess Mod Podge with a damp paper towel.

3. Cover the entire surface of the tray with a layer of Mod Podge. Let dry and add another coat, if desired, according to the manufacturer's directions.