Thanksgiving Crafts

A long holiday weekend is the perfect time to get creative—so check out our festive Thanksgiving crafts for kids. Whether you’re looking for DIY or printable crafts, these fun ideas will nurture your child’s imagination, keep them occupied, and teach them about Turkey Day. Our round-up includes table decorations, wreaths, homemade turkeys, fall collages, cornucopias, and everything else you can imagine for easy Thanksgiving crafts for kids.

Popular Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids

4 Cute Thanksgiving Crafts That Are Perfect for The Kids Table

Yes, these Thanksgiving-themed projects will help pass the hours before company arrives. But these crafts will also serve as standout decorations come dinnertime.
11 Simple Thanksgiving Kid Crafts (That Are Also Extremely Cute)

Hand turkeys, and sunflowers, and fall wreaths, oh my! Ensure a happy Thanksgiving with these holiday crafts your little pilgrims will love to make. 
12 Crafty Thanksgiving Activities for Kids

Get your kids' creative juices flowing while spending quality time together with these easy, crafty activities that are all about giving thanks and showing gratitude.
Thanksgiving Decorations Kids Can Help Make

You'll proudly display these easy, made-by-kids centerpieces, place cards, artwork, and more in a special place this Thanksgiving.
14 Turkey Crafts for Kids

Need to decorate your house for Thanksgiving dinner? Gather up the children and try one of these turkey craft ideas. They've festive, fun, and easy enough for toddlers and kids.
Edible Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids

From crispy rice cereal drumsticks to turkey dippers, these edible Thanksgiving kid crafts start and end in the kitchen.
More Thanksgiving Crafts

Super Cute Thanksgiving Hat Crafts

Work with your kiddo to create one of these adorable hats they can wear during Turkey Day dinner.
Turkey Day Crafts for Kids

10 turkey-rific ways to keep the little ones busy at the table while you whip up your Thanksgiving feast.
Cool Indian Corn Magnets

Simply Adorable Thanksgiving Crafts

Turkey Day Place Cards

Cool Turkey Place Card Craft

Make It: Wooden Spool Turkeys

Make these adorable wooden spool turkeys for a fun Thanksgiving Day activity.

All Thanksgiving Crafts

6 Chic Thanksgiving Table Crafts to Make With Kids

Mod Garlands

Forest Friends Food Toppers

Find Your Place Pins

Make a Paper Turkey Centerpiece

A Banner Thanksgiving

