Watching football may be a Thanksgiving tradition for many American families, but it's not always the most appealing activity for children. That's why it's smart to have a few crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving movies in your queue. Whether you need to keep the kids busy while you finalize your Thanksgiving feast, or you're looking for easy entertainment during the tryptophan-induced post-dinner lull, take your pick from these kid-friendly Thanksgiving movies that will put everyone in the Turkey Day spirit.

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

It may be coming up on its 50th anniversary, but this Charles Schultz classic remains one of our favorite Thanksgiving movies of all time. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving follows Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts pals as they prepare their Thanksgiving dinner. The movie pairs well with the Peanuts special The Mayflower Voyagers, which tells the story of the Mayflower's trek from England to the new world. Ages 4+

2. Rudy

While it may not be Thanksgiving-themed, the combination of football and a feel-good storyline make this 1993 film a Turkey Day favorite. Rudy follows a young man (Sean Astin) who beats the odds to achieve his dreams of playing football for Notre Dame. Based on a true story, it's been called one of the greatest sports movies of all time. It might even motivate your family to get off the couch and play some touch football! Ages 11+

3. Addams Family Values

There's one memorable scene that makes this movie more appropriate for Thanksgiving than Halloween: Wednesday Addams (Christina Ricci) takes over her summer camp's reproduction of the Thanksgiving story. This campy sequel to The Addams Family features an all-star cast that includes Angelica Huston, Joan Cusack, and Christopher Lloyd. Ages 12+

4. Turkey Hollow

In this 2015 film inspired by Jim Henson's unfinished works, two kids track an elusive monster called the "Howling Hoodoo" in the small town of Turkey Hollow. The Lifetime original movie stars Mary Steenburgen as the kids' eccentric aunt, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is the narrator. Ages 8+

5. Free Birds

Two turkeys travel back in time to take turkeys off the Thanksgiving menu forever. This animated movie from 2013 features the voices of comedic legends like Amy Poehler, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson. Ages 6+

6. A Winnie the Pooh Thanksgiving

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh and his friends set out to pull together a traditional Thanksgiving feast. Things go awry as the gang attempts to catch a turkey and gather the rest of the ingredients, but ultimately they realize that the holiday is more about being together and grateful for what we have than setting the perfect table. Ages 3+

7. Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Get ready for Black Friday madness, if that's your thing, with this slapstick comedy starring Kevin James. The 2009 PG-rated film follows a bumbling security guard who has to protect the shopping mall from a gang of criminals on Black Friday. It's undeniably goofy, but sure to be a hit with tweens; keep them laughing with Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. Ages 12+

8. The Blind Side

One of the most memorable scenes in this heart-warming movie takes place around the Thanksgiving table. Try not to cry when Michael, a young homeless man, joins the Tuohy family for the holiday meal—and they begin their journey toward becoming a family. Sandra Bullock, Kathy Bates, and Tim McGraw star in this adaptation of Michael Lewis' best-selling book about NFL player Michael Oher. Ages 12+

9. Garfield's Thanksgiving

In this 24-minute short, Garfield's owner Jon Arbuckle falls for a sassy veterinarian who wants to put the chubby cat on a diet—and she's coming to Thanksgiving. It's silly and sweet, and a great introduction to Garfield for the younger generation of kids who didn't grow up reading comic strips. Ages 6+

10. Miracle on 34th Street