Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is such a fun time for kids. From school parties to family events, let your little turkey participate in all the Thanksgiving Day activities with cute kids' crafts, seasonal decorating, and mouthwatering menu choices kids will love.

Most Recent

4 Cute Thanksgiving Crafts That Are Perfect for The Kids Table

4 Cute Thanksgiving Crafts That Are Perfect for The Kids Table

Yes, these Thanksgiving-themed projects will help pass the hours before company arrives. But these crafts will also serve as standout decorations come dinnertime.
Read More
Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell Share Their Tips for Parents Who Work on Holidays

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell Share Their Tips for Parents Who Work on Holidays

The entertainment news anchors are used to working on holidays—Kevin Frazier will be hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage for CBS. They share what families can do to still make the holidays a memorable celebration when parents have to work.
Read More
11 Real-Mom Tips For a Happy Baby's First Thanksgiving

11 Real-Mom Tips For a Happy Baby's First Thanksgiving

Introducing your new addition to your family over Thanksgiving? Here's how to make the most of it without losing your new mommy marbles.
Read More
How to Add Kids to Your Friendsgiving Tradition

How to Add Kids to Your Friendsgiving Tradition

Have little mouths to feed this Friendsgiving? See how these new moms are transforming their tradition into one fit for kids of all ages.
Read More
9 Hacks for Hosting Thanksgiving With Little Kids

9 Hacks for Hosting Thanksgiving With Little Kids

If there will be kids under the age of 10 sitting at your Thanksgiving table this year, consider trying one (or all) of these real-mom holiday planning tricks proven to make things easier.
Read More
Edible Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids

Edible Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids

From crispy rice cereal drumsticks to turkey dippers, these edible Thanksgiving kid crafts start and end in the kitchen.
Read More

More Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving Gratitude Game: An A to Z Guide to Giving Thanks

The Thanksgiving Gratitude Game: An A to Z Guide to Giving Thanks

Looking for a fun Thanksgiving dinner table game that will inspire an attitude of gratitude? Our A-to-Z list of 26 things to be grateful for will get the whole family inspired.
Read More
15 Easy Appetizer Ideas

15 Easy Appetizer Ideas

Invite your guests to mingle and munch on these tasty appetizers while you put the finishing touches on Thanksgiving dinner!
Read More
Super Cute Thanksgiving Hat Crafts

Super Cute Thanksgiving Hat Crafts

Read More
Our Favorite Thanksgiving Pregnancy Announcements

Our Favorite Thanksgiving Pregnancy Announcements

Read More
Thanksgiving Decorations Kids Can Help Make

Thanksgiving Decorations Kids Can Help Make

Read More
12 Crafty Thanksgiving Activities for Kids

12 Crafty Thanksgiving Activities for Kids

Read More

More Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving & Black Friday This Year

After years of stores opening their doors earlier and earlier during the holiday, it looks like some are now encouraging family time over sale-scouring. 

All Thanksgiving

Forest Friends Food Toppers

Forest Friends Food Toppers

Read More
Find Your Place Pins

Find Your Place Pins

Read More
Make a Paper Turkey Centerpiece

Make a Paper Turkey Centerpiece

Read More
Marshmallow Pilgrim Hat Treats

Marshmallow Pilgrim Hat Treats

Read More
Corny Cookies

Corny Cookies

Read More
Cute Gobbler Cupcakes

Cute Gobbler Cupcakes

Read More
Sweet Turkey Cupcakes

Sweet Turkey Cupcakes

Read More
Clever Fox Pumpkin Pie

Clever Fox Pumpkin Pie

Read More
12 Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes From 'Parents' Staffers and Readers

12 Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes From 'Parents' Staffers and Readers

Read More
Quiz: Which Thanksgiving Side Dish Are You?

Quiz: Which Thanksgiving Side Dish Are You?

Read More
Make It: Wooden Spool Turkeys

Make It: Wooden Spool Turkeys

Read More
Turkey Day Crafts for Kids

Turkey Day Crafts for Kids

Read More
14 Turkey Crafts for Kids

14 Turkey Crafts for Kids

Read More
Your First Thanksgiving

Your First Thanksgiving

Read More
What Are You Thankful For?

What Are You Thankful For?

Read More
11 Simple Thanksgiving Kid Crafts (That Are Also Extremely Cute)

11 Simple Thanksgiving Kid Crafts (That Are Also Extremely Cute)

Read More
6 Reasons Why This Mom Is Grateful

6 Reasons Why This Mom Is Grateful

Read More
7 Thanksgiving Activities for Kids

7 Thanksgiving Activities for Kids

Read More
6 Ways to Raise a Grateful Child

6 Ways to Raise a Grateful Child

Read More
Free Thanksgiving Placecards, Stickers & More for Kids!

Free Thanksgiving Placecards, Stickers & More for Kids!

Read More
Festive Fall Decor You'll Love

Festive Fall Decor You'll Love

Read More
Thanksgiving Craft and Treat Videos

Thanksgiving Craft and Treat Videos

Read More
Fall Wreath Ideas That'll Last Through the Holidays

Fall Wreath Ideas That'll Last Through the Holidays

Read More
Farm to Feast: 5 Thanksgiving Recipes

Farm to Feast: 5 Thanksgiving Recipes

Read More
Why I Love My Family's Offbeat Thanksgiving Tradition

Why I Love My Family's Offbeat Thanksgiving Tradition

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com