12 Meaningful Ways to Teach Kids About Earth Day

In preparation for Earth Day on April 22, we rounded up some kid-friendly books, videos, and toys that can teach environmental protection to the next generation.

First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day looks a lot different now than it did over 50 years ago. Countries around the world come together to support environmental protection, with an emphasis on preserving our resources, combating climate change, and more.

Looking to teach your children about the importance of Earth Day? Start by sharing fun facts and statistics, then consider using some of these educational tools. We rounded up books and videos that educate kids on important topics (like recycling), toys that encourage sustainable play, and outdoor activities that showcase the beauty of our planet. Hopefully, they'll inspire your little one to make a difference in the world!

Earth Day Books for Kids

One of the best ways to teach kids about our planet? Reading about conservation, nature, wildlife, and more. Here are three Earth Day books to get you started.

Related Items My Friend Earth Book Credit: Courtesy of Amazon My Friend Earth Written by Patricia Maclachlan and illustrated by Francesca Sanna This children's book highlights the various ways Earth provides us with the elements of each season, from wintertime snow to spring rain that nourishes flowers and vegetable seeds. It encourages children to be a good friend to Earth, since Earth is a good friend to us. Backpack Explorer: On the Nature Trail Credit: Courtesy of Target Backpack Explorer: On the Nature Trail By Editors of Storey Publishing Jam-packed with interactive activities like search-and-find prompts and nature-related games, this field guide will encourage kids to explore nature outdoors. Compost Stew: An A to Z Recipe for the Earth Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Compost Stew: An A to Z Recipe for the Earth Written by Mary McKenna Siddals; illustrated by Ashley Wolff Develop your child's green thumb with this alphabet how-to on composting and caring for Earth. With compost piles becoming more popular, this book teaches kids to create and care for one at home.

Earth Day Videos for Kids

When you turn on the TV this Earth Day, consider pulling up one of these informative YouTube videos. They'll teach kids about the history of Earth Day, with tips for helping the planet yourself.

Related Items "Earth Day" by PBS Kids This two-minute video, released by PBS Kids, gives a short history lesson on Earth Day. Watch it with your child, then discuss the question prompt at the end of the video: "What do you and your community do to celebrate the Earth?" "Happy Earth Day!" by SciShow Kids This 17-minute Earth Day video highlights ways your household can implement sustainable practices into your daily routine. It also explains how items in the trash can decompose, how recycled items can be transformed into something new, and more. "Recycle!" Music Video by WonderGrove Kids Follow along as two children turn trash into treasure with their recyclables—and hopefully give your kids the inspiration to do the same! This three-minute long music video follows the journey of a water bottle after it's been recycled. "Earth Is Our Home" by Mother Goose Club This three-minute music video, catered to young children, emphasizes the many ways we can care for our planet.

Earth Day Toys and Activities for Kids

You don't need acres of land to have hands-on experiences with nature. These fun products encourage outdoor play in your home and yard.

Related Items 10pc Kids' Gardening Set - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Credit: Courtesy of Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Kids' Gardening Set BUY NOW Complete with tools, labels for each seed, and a handy tote to carry it all, this 10-piece set is a great introductory gardening tool for kids. gofindit Nature Scavenger Hunt Game Credit: Courtesy of Amazon gofindit Outdoor Nature Scavenger Hunt Card Game BUY NOW These scavenger hunt cards prompt children to search for many elements of nature, including something spotty, something dry, and more. For more adventures and continued play, purchase gofindit too, a follow-up game with different prompts and sensory characteristics. Educational Insights Compost Bin Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Educational Insights Compost Container Get a close-up visualization of composting with this clear, easy-to-use container. Simply lift the lid to place compostable items, such as banana peels, inside. Then watch them decompose in real time!

Earth Day Poems for Kids

Are you raising a word lover? Check out these kid-friendly Earth Day poems for kids, and consider reading them before bed on April 22.

"I'm Glad the Sky is Painted Blue" by Anonymous

I'm glad the sky is painted blue,

And the earth is painted green,

With such a lot of nice fresh air

All sandwiched in between.

"Mud" by Polly Chase Boyden

Mud is very nice to feel

All squishy-squash between the toes!

I'd rather wade in wiggly mud

Than smell a yellow rose.