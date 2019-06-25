Food & Recipes

3 Sweet Treats Made with Matzo
You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy this Passover staple! We’ve built three sweet treats around the kid-friendly unleavened bread. Made with only flour and water and baked quickly, this flatbread symbolizes humility. According to religious history, the Jewish nation relied on it—along with their faith in God—for sustenance as they traveled through the desert to the Promised Land.Read More
Celebrate Passover with Crafts and Food
Searching for new recipes that are kosher for Passover? Try these while you teach your kids the story of the holiday with a few cute crafts!Read More
Chocolate-Covered Matzoh
Your child will have fun making this tasty treat for Passover.Read More