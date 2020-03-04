Passover Crafts

Want to make this year's Passover celebration extra special? Try getting the kids involved in creating easy Passover crafts such as Seder placemats and plates to dress the dinner table, clever Matzah holders, and more.

How to Make An Afikomen Cover for Passover
Get your kids involved in Passover by helping them make this envelope to hold the matzoh. It's sure to be the star of the holiday meal.
