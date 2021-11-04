32 Hilarious New Year's Jokes for Kids

Ready to start the new year with a smile? These jokes are sure to get kids (and parents) laughing until the ball drops!

What better way to start the new year than with laughter? We rounded up the best jokes to get families cackling as the ball drops on New Year's Eve. From knock-knocks to puns to riddles, these jokes are appropriate for children of all ages. Be prepared for plenty of chuckles—and maybe a few big belly laughs, too.

Funny New Year's Jokes

What is corn's favorite day of the year? New Ear's Day.

What do you say when you see someone after midnight on New Year's Day? I haven't seen you since last year!

Why is the person who plans the Time's Square celebration on New Year's a failure? They always drop the ball.

Why should you put your calendar in the freezer? To start off the new year in a cool way.

What group hates New Year's Day? The New Year's Eve clean-up crew.

What does the Easter Bunny say on New Year's Day? Hoppy New Year!

What's the luckiest band on New Year's Day? Black-Eyed Peas.

What New Year's resolution should a basketball player never make? To travel more.

What does a ghost say on January 1? Happy boo year!

New Year's Eve Jokes

Where did the math teacher hang out on New Year's Eve? Times Square.

What happened to the woman who stole a calendar on New Year's Eve? She got 12 months!

What's a cow's favorite night of the year? Moo Year's Eve.

Where can you find comedians at a New Year's Eve party? In the punchline.

What did the farmer give his wife on New Year's Eve? Hogs and kisses.

What do snowmen do on New Year's Eve? Chill out.

What should people never eat on New Year's Eve? Fire crackers.

What did Dad say at 11:59 on New Years Eve? I promise not to make any bad jokes for the rest of the year.

Why did the man sprinkle sugar on his pillow on New Year's Eve? He wanted to start the year with sweet dreams.

What was the caterpillar's New Year's resolution? To turn over a new leaf.

New Year's Riddles and Puns

People say New York has the best New Year's Eve celebration. But honestly, it's overrated — every year they drop the ball.

Did you hear about the firecracker's New Year's Eve party? It was a BANG!

My new year's resolution is to stop procrastinating. But I will wait until tomorrow to start.

Harry ordered a fast delivery pizza and his order came next year. How did this happen? He ordered the pizza for New Years Day!

I knew someone who started fixing breakfast at midnight on December 31. They wanted to make a New Year's toast!

In what year did Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall in the same year? Every year!

I remember last year like it was yesterday!

Knock-Knock Jokes for New Year's Eve

Knock, knock. Who's there? Scold. Scold who? Scold enough out here to go ice skating.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Hannah. Hannah who? Hannah Happy New Year!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Snow. Snow who? Snowbody.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Joe King. Joe King who? Joking like this on New Year's Eve?

Knock, knock. Who's there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it's freezing out here.