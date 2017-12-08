5 Festive Hotels With New Year's Eve Parties for Families

This sprawling resort in Texas Hill Country, about 30 minutes from Austin, has so much planned for New Year's Eve that it will kick off the celebration a day early. On December 30, it will host an afternoon carnival with rides, games, face painting, balloon artists, and hay rides, followed by music and s'mores by the fire pits. The next day, the carnival will continue and families will enjoy an outdoor Texas-style barbecue dinner and a DJ dance party countdown to midnight. Kids will receive apple cider and parents get champagne for a midnight toast, with the fireworks on display until bedtime. The two-night New Year's Eve Family Celebration package will conclude with a morning breakfast buffet on New Year's Day.