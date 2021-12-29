14 Funny New Year Memes All Parents Can Relate To
Because New Year's Eve looks a little different when you have littles.
Advertisement
It's the most wonderful time of the year. New Year's Eve is almost here, and if you're a parent—particularly the parent of littles—this probably means... nothing. When you have young children, New Year's Eve is just another day, one which involves fireworks which may wake your wee one. But don't fret, at least not yet. We here at Parents have you got you covered with the funniest New Year's Eve memes every parent can relate to.
1. The Struggle Is Real
2. Because There's Nothing Wrong With a Little White Lie
3. Things Look Different These Days
4. But Why?!
5. I Love Me Some Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
6. Well-Rested or Slightly Hungover... You Decide
7. Cheers to the End of the 10 o'clock News
8. Please No
9. 'Tis the Season
10. Just Another Day
11. Because Who Doesn't Love Leggings
12. Three Words: Fake Ball Drop
13. This Party Is Off the Chain
14. Maybe Next Year
Here, here to the new year!
Comments