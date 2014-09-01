20 New Year's Crafts and Recipes for Kids

Can your kids say croquembouche three times fast? (That's okay, neither can we!) This chic French dessert—often served at celebratory events in Europe—is traditionally made by piling cream-filled pastry balls into a tower and holding them together with honey. Our easy and impressive version is made by decking out store-bought treats with chocolate and fun sprinkles and then serving them around a Styrofoam cone.

Start by thawing about 60 frozen cream puffs. Melt 8 oz. finely chopped bittersweet chocolate. Dip top of each cream puff and set chocolate-side up on a tray. Decorate with silver and gold sprinkles and chill until set, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, wrap a Styrofoam cone (ours was 3⅞ x 11⅞ inches) tightly with parchment paper; tape to secure. Place on a serving plate. Working with one puff at a time, stick a toothpick through the puff and attach to bottom of cone. Continue this way, working in concentric circles, until the cone is covered. Sprinkle with more decorations, if desired. Chill until set, about 15 minutes. To eat, simply pull a cream puff off a toothpick—the toothpick will stay attached to the cone.