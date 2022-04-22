The 17 Best Mother's Day Gifts On Amazon
Mother's Day is the perfect time to show your appreciation for mom. Of course, planning ahead is best, but if you're pressed for time when shopping for Mother's Day gifts, Amazon has got you covered. With super-fast shipping times and an ever-growing selection of wonderful products, it's a great place to shop in a pinch.
Here, we've rounded up 17 of the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that you can shop right now. They'll help ensure mom gets the perfect gift for the special day.
Related Items
Lettering Book
Why not let mom spend some "me time" learning a fun new skill? This beautiful calligraphy book is perfect for beginners; tutorials start with the basics and offer plenty of practice for newcomers. The spiral binding allows you to lay the book flat for easy access to each page. Using this book, mom can learn seven new lettering techniques, along with extras like flourishes.
Hanging Shelves
Boho-style home decor is all the rage right now, with nature-inspired textures and neutral colors. If mom has a favorite space, help add a touch of style with this set of two hanging shelves. Each shelf measures about 17 by 5 inches, and can hold up to 8 pounds. It's the perfect way for mom to display favorite items or a few attractive plants.
Spa Gift Set
This beautifully packaged gift set contains several spa items in a luxurious lavender scent mom's sure to love. With products like bar soap, lip balm, and a face mask, this box makes a wonderful Mother's Day gift for moms who need just a few minutes to relax and unwind.
Mom Coffee Mug
This pretty purple mug lays out the truth about motherhood: "mom life is the best life." Let mom enjoy a good book and steaming cup of java with this ceramic cup.
Coffee Subscription Box
If the lady in your life is a coffee lover, there's no better gift than a Bean Box variety set. This innovative coffee company offers gift baskets that allow you to try 16 expertly-curated blends. Choose between whole bean and ground coffee.
Ugg Slippers
A pair of slippers is nice, but this Mother's Day, consider leveling up your gift by choosing the Ugg brand. Authentic sheepskin will keep mom's toes toasty, while the durable soles transition easily from indoor to outdoor use. With these slippers, mom may even look forward to checking the mail in the cold!
Kimono Robe
Near the top of our list of the best Mother's Day gifts? A flowy, silky robe. This kimono-style option is perfect, with a tie waist and a floral design. Available in nine stunning colors, it suits just about any body type.
Hair Flat Iron
We all know parents don't have a ton of time for primping. Help mom style her tresses quickly and efficiently with this straightening tool. With 1.25-inch-wide ceramic-titanium plates, it gets the job done quickly and efficiently.
Air Fryer
It's no secret that many moms are kitchen magicians! Complete their cooking arsenal with this six-function air fryer by Brio. Not only does it serve up perfectly air-fried food each time (chicken wings fans, rejoice!) but it can also function as a roaster, baker, dehydrator, broiler, or a grill. Mom's sure to remember this excellent Mother's Day gift for years to come. And so is your stomach!
Silk Pillowcase
It's been shown that sleeping on a silk pillowcase is beneficial for your hair and skin, which makes it a luxurious Mother's Day gift. This particular option features an envelope enclosure for a snug fit, and it comes in a variety of colors and patterns.
Echo Dot
Everyone knows mom could use a personal assistant, like, all the time. So why not gift a digital assistant that can do everything, from playing music to reporting the weather? The Echo Dot makes our list of the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon.
Yoga Starter Kit
If mom's a yoga enthusiast, you can encourage her favorite form of exercise this Mother's Day. This starter kit from HemingWeigh includes a color-coordinated non-slip mat, yoga blocks, a strap, and microfiber towels for all the essentials she'll need. Choose from seven colors to suit any personality.
Roomba
This little workhorse will quickly become mom's best friend around the house. We can't think of a person who would refuse a robot vacuum that makes floor clean-up that much easier, which is why the Roomba is on our list of the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon.
SodaStream
If mom is a sparkling water fanatic, you can give the gift of a ready-made beverage at home in a variety of flavors with the SodaStream. This one includes two Co2 cylinders, three reusable carbonating bottles, and flavor drops.
Kindle Paperwhite
For the mom who's a bookworm in her spare time, a Kindle is certainly one of the best Mother's Day gifts! This handy little device downloads mom's favorite reads, so they're available at her fingertips whenever she gets a spare moment to kick back and enjoy her favorite book.
Watercolor Art Set
Inspire a fun new hobby when you choose this watercolor paint set. This robust kit contains everything mom needs to get started, including watercolor paper and canvas, vibrant colors that can be tinted into just about any shade, and a few paintbrushes.
Takeya Water Bottle
Hydration is key to a healthy lifestyle, but so is the right water bottle, like this 22-ounce one from Takeya. The blush pink color is perfectly feminine, and the clever lid makes it easy to add ice, but also drink on the go without spilling water down your shirt. Pair this with a gift card or other meaningful item for a Mother's Day gift on Amazon she'll love.
Comments