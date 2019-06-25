Food & Recipes

While Mom will love nearly any breakfast served in bed this Mother's Day, make it extra special with yummy brunch ideas kids can help whip up.

3 Edible Gifts for Mother's Day

Hey, Dads! Round up your crew and whip up one (or all) of these treats Mom will love on her special day. Then prepare for lots of XOXOs!
Mother's Day Gifts Kids Can Make

Moms love nothing more than a handmade present on Mother's Day. Help the kids make mom feel special with a creative gift from the heart!
Mother's Day Treats Every Mom Will Love

Mother's Day Breakfasts Kids Can Actually Make

It's sweet that kids want to treat you to a Mother's Day breakfast or brunch. But, all too often the "meal" turns out to be a bowl of soggy cereal or something so ambitious that you just end up cooking it yourself. Not this year! Slip these recipes to the kids or your partner and relax waiting for breakfast in bed. This Mother's Day you're in for a real treat.
Mother's Day Brunch Recipes

What better way to show Mom how much you love her than by helping out in the kitchen? Whether you choose to invite friends over for a casual brunch, or simply enjoy the occasion as a family, you'll make her day extra special with these delicious recipes. The best part? Lots of kid-friendly ideas, so everyone can pitch in!
