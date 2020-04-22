5 Celebs Spill What What They Appreciate Most About Their Moms for Mother's Day
Laura Prepon
“I appreciate her eccentricities. As a child, I’d be embarrassed at times by how different our household was. As I got older and started to embrace my individuality, I realized she was being a role model for us by walking to the beat of her own drum and not conforming to the status quo.”
—Laura Prepon, actress and author of You & I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood
Angela Simmons
“I’ve always appreciated my mom and my stepmom. But after having a child of my own, I understand all the sacrifices my mother had to make. She raised five of us on top of balancing a personal life and a business life. It’s crazy.”
—Angela Simmons, of WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop
Molly Sims
“I never understood the work it took for my mom to get up at 5:30 a.m. to take the dog out, do her 4-mile walk, get our backpacks and lunches ready, then cook, clean, and be standing there at every baseball, softball, and cheerleading practice. She made it look so seamless, and she had the biggest smile on her face while doing it.”
—Molly Sims, of the Netflix comedy The Wrong Missy
Joy Cho
“As a kid, when I saw my mom leaving for work, I’d stand by the door and cry and ask her not to go. I truly made a huge stink about it, and I would block the door and get my little brother in on it too. Oh man, how guilty I must have made her feel! Now I understand how hard she was working for us.”
—Joy Cho, founder of the lifestyle brand Oh Joy! and
author of the children’s book Be Curious!
Rachel Platten
“I grew up in a family that teases, and Mom got teased the most. I never considered how that must have made her feel, two girls and a husband making fun of her, even if it was lighthearted. Now I’m a mom, and when my 1-year-old giggles more with her dad, I secretly feel a little miffed. The strength it must have taken for my mom to know her worth despite our jokes impresses me and admittedly hurts my heart a little.”
—Rachel Platten, singer-songwriter and author of the children’s book You Belong