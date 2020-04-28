10 Quarantine Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Celebrating Mom at Home

Pamper mom at home on May 10 with these Mother's Day gifts that can be delivered and virtual activities to make sure the day feels special day even as we social distance.

While you may not technically be "quarantined" right now, realistically, the majority of us will be spending Mother's Day in the same place we've spent most of the spring so far: safe in our homes. But just because the scenery is the same doesn't mean the day can't be a special one. In fact, with a little preplanning, you can bring myriad marvelous mom-tivities straight to her house with the added bonus of not having to make reservation or deal with crowds.

Order Up a Special Breakfast in Bed

Breakfast (or brunch) in bed is the perfect way to start a special day for Mom, but under no circumstances should she be doing the cooking, or, heaven forbid, the cleaning up! Instead, set a tray with lovely linen and china and have all the highlights of a scrumptious brunch delivered to your front door from the country's top spots with Goldbelly. Start with lox and bagels and cream cheese straight from New York City. Then add on some gooey cinnamon rolls from North Carolina for dessert.

Plan a Virtual Wine Tasting

If mom is a wine aficionado, set up a virtual tasting with the help of California's top wine estates. Set the scene with cheese and fruit and crackers and a few bottles of her favorite vintages—PartyCity even offers a Wine Tasting in a Box kit. Or, you can set up custom online virtual tastings with the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards, which includes Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, EnRoute, Bella Union, and Dolce. During this complimentary experience, one of the talented wine educators from Far Niente will walk you through a personally curated selection of wine in a private live video tasting experience. Or you can order the Chardonnay Lovers Gift Set and jump onto a virtual Chardonnay tasting hosted by Kendall-Jackson winemaster Randy Ullom, on Instagram or Facebook. Cheers to mom!

Pamper Her at a Home Spa

Mom deserves to put her feet up now more than ever, so create a sybaritic home spa experience. Create a zen environment by lighting a favorite candle, asking Alexa for "relaxing" music (you'll instantly think "spa" when you hear it), and making a pitcher of water with cucumber and lemon slices. Then give her a mani kit from Emerson Spa in the Catskills, which sports everything from hand cream to nail polish all wrapped up with a card for Mom. You can even whip up beauty treats at home, including this good-enough-to-eat Cocoa and Avocado Mask from The Ivy Hotel: Combine 1 tbsp cocoa, 1 tbsp finely ground rolled oats, 1/2 mashed avocado, and 2 tbsp honey. Mix well and gently apply to skin. Leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. This organic mix is calming, hydrating, and antioxidant rich.

Create a Wellness Retreat

Keep the relaxation going by visiting Silver Linings Retreat without leaving the living room. Luxury mind and body wellness experiences offered at the private Kamalame Cay resort in the Bahamas typically cost thousands of dollars, however, the newly introduced SLR@Home offers an immersive program starting at just $75. It's based on the four pillars of wellness and features top professionals guiding meditation, yoga, stretching, and nutrition segments. All she'll need is a computer with good WiFi and enough space for a yoga mat (which would also make a nice gift for mom) to pull this one off. The program even includes music downloads to set the mood. After taking part in the classes and tutorials, mom should feel deeply relaxed.

Have a Tea Party

After all the stretching, it's time for tea. Head out into the sunshine with a pitcher of iced tea or a pot of hot Moroccan mint. Break out some cookies or make some easy tea sandwiches by layering cucumbers and butter on white bread cut into rectangles. Perhaps add some decadent truffles from Maison du Chocolat to really gild the lily. Serving everything on a flower strewn plate alongside a bowl filled with sparkling sugar cubes will make everything feel even more special.

Take a Book Break

Pile a lounge chair with pillows and blankets in the afternoon and let her get comfy with a good book. If you don't know what to choose for her to peruse, contact Baltimore bookseller Greedy Reads. Send an email with three books she loves and her current mood and they'll curate your choice of a $25, $50, or $100 mystery bag of perfect reading materials.

Puzzle It Out

Maybe a few quiet hours with a puzzle is the ticket to a pleasant day for mom. Jigsaws may be difficult to come by in stores right now, but unique personalized and artsy options are all in stock at Uncommon Goods. Or create your own free online puzzle with pictures she loves.

Get Crafty

Does Mom love to DIY? Set up a table with all the supplies she'll need to create a holiday keepsake and get your craft on together. Michael's is now offering same day delivery service, so you can make this one a last-minute choice, too. We love the colorful floral wreath projects that you can create with dried flowers you have at home.

Learn Something New

Just because you're home doesn't mean you can't get life lessons for mom from around the world. Airbnb's Online Experiences offer a globe's worth of classes to try out with everything from cooking tutorials to art lessons, lectures to live concerts, and even dance lessons on offer.

Trick Out a Fancy Cocktail Hour

Is it 5 o'clock already? Treat mom to an extra special "sip" by sending her a selection of Tipsy Scoop's cocktail inspired ice cream. The Mother's Day four pack includes two sweet sorbets, Strawberry Sangria and Raspberry Limoncello, and Cake Batter Vodka Martini and rich Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel ice creams. The frozen base starts with 5 percent alcohol, so you can simply scoop it into a pretty glass and pour a sparkling seltzer over the top to create a festive drink, or up the shimmer factor with a sparkling wine topper from home delivery wine company Winc. Tipsy Scoop's Instagram also has recipes to mix up cocktail cheer.