10 First Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for New Moms

Being a new mom is physically and emotionally tiring. If the new mother is your wife, help her wind down and de-stress with a relaxing massage at home. "Touch can be very powerful and loving, especially when you have your wife's physical and emotional needs in mind," says Gretta Monahan, owner of G Spa in Boston. Setting the scene is almost as important as the rubdown itself, says Monahan, so keep the room dim, light some aromatic candles, and make sure the space is free of clutter. If you can, opt for massage oil (lavender is ideal for relaxation) instead of lotion; it feels more luxurious and you won't need to reapply it as often.

Worried that you don't know the first thing about massage? Don't be. The key to a pleasurable massage is to use smooth, flowing strokes.