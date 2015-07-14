10 First Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for New Moms
Want to impress a new mom on her first Mother's Day? Check out these unique gift and activity ideas, which will show your appreciation in a heartfelt way.
Create a Culinary Escape
Breakfast in bed always goes over well—maybe because of the blueberry pancakes or the fact that Mom gets to sleep in (that's part of the deal!). Even better, you can pick up her favorite meal from that fancy restaurant you haven't been to since your baby was born and treat her to a romantic dinner at home.
Get Crafty with Photo Books
Don't let the word "crafty" scare you. You don't need a lot of time or creativity to whip up a heartfelt gift on Mother's Day! A cute frame with a favorite photo is a sweet gesture, but if you have time to take it up a notch, make a photo book filled with pictures of the pregnancy or the new family. You can even use digital photo services such as Shutterfly.
Set up a Home Spa
Being a new mom is physically and emotionally tiring. If the new mother is your wife, help her wind down and de-stress with a relaxing massage at home. "Touch can be very powerful and loving, especially when you have your wife's physical and emotional needs in mind," says Gretta Monahan, owner of G Spa in Boston. Setting the scene is almost as important as the rubdown itself, says Monahan, so keep the room dim, light some aromatic candles, and make sure the space is free of clutter. If you can, opt for massage oil (lavender is ideal for relaxation) instead of lotion; it feels more luxurious and you won't need to reapply it as often.
Worried that you don't know the first thing about massage? Don't be. The key to a pleasurable massage is to use smooth, flowing strokes.
Make a Sweet Card
It may be a year or two until her child is drawing Mother's Day cards, but that doesn't mean they can't participate now! Pick one out at the store, then write a message as if it's coming from the baby. For instance, it could say something like: "Mom, this has been the best year of my life (well, the only year!). Thank you so much for taking me with you wherever you go, rocking me to sleep when I'm tired, and always making me laugh. I love you."
Give the Gift of Sleep
There are few things a new mom wants more than sleep, so why not give her some much-needed uninterrupted snooze time? "My wife has gone over five months without one interrupted night of sleep," says blogger Nick Shell, dad to 5-month-old Jack. "For her first Mother's Day, I came up with an idea to create a 'sweet sleep certificate' that entitles her to a full night of sleep in the bedroom while the baby and I sleep out of hearing range in a different room." If you think Mom could benefit from a solid eight hours in dreamland, steal Shell's idea and create your own sleep certificate on the computer, then tuck it into her Mother's Day card.
Think Outside the Box
Some of the best gifts don't cost a pretty penny, but if you want to invest in a splurge-worthy present, take some time to think about what would be most meaningful for her. Need an idea? Surprise her with an activity she wanted to do while pregnant but couldn't, like wine tasting or snowboarding lessons. Whatever the gift, the most important part is that it shows you put thought into it.
Create a Sweet Mother's Day Playlist
Mothers have been the subject of many songs, from tender ballads to funky hip-hop rhymes to rock anthems. Set up a playlist full of all the tunes that represent her life as a mama so she can chill out with her headphones. Not a music guru? No worries—check out the playlist the experts at Billboard compiled, which includes tracks like "Hot Mama" by Trace Adkins, "Oh Mother" by Christina Aguilera, and 2Pac's "Dear Mama." This first Mother's Day gift idea definitely gets points for uniqueness!
Honor Her With Meaningful Jewelry
Mom always carries her children in her heart, so give her a token she can wear everywhere she goes. Major retailers have a variety of jewelry options designed just for moms; browse storefronts and websites for options. Also check out Etsy for unique necklaces, bracelets, and rings.
Promise Her a Day of Pampering
Chances are, the busy new mama probably hasn't had time to pamper herself since giving birth. That's why she might love a gift certificate to her favorite spa for a blow dry, mani/pedi, or facial! In addition to including the gift certificate in her Mother's Day card, tuck in a note that you'll be on baby duty for as many hours as she needs for the appointments. You might also promise to arrange a babysitter so you can meet up after her primping for a nice dinner together, sans baby.
Organize a Family Photo Shoot
Surprise Mom by booking a professional photographer as a first Mother's Day gift idea! Have the photographer meet at a pretty local park, your favorite venue, or even just her home. (Tip: Make sure that Mom will feel like both she and the house are camera-ready!) Ask the pro to take both posed and candid photos—sometimes the best pics are the ones that capture genuine moments between a family.